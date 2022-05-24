Hornets acquire another plaque

Regional play concluded this week, as Eureka won their seventh title in the last nine attempts after a 9-1 triumph over El Paso-Gridley Monday at the middle school. Also on Monday, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn fell 3-0 to Le Roy at Bill Zeman Field. Both games were scheduled for Saturday, but got pushed back by rain.

In other postseason contests, the co-op handled Dwight 12-3 Thursday at BZF. The Hornets waxed Deer Creek-Mackinaw 15-0 on Wednesday that was halted in the fourth inning because of the 15-run rule. DCM eliminated host Fieldcrest 17-11 on May 16 in Wenona.

EP-G/Eureka

Four runs in the lower half of the first were more than enough for the Hornets (25-6) to move on. Winning pitcher Jaxon Boles collected three hits and drove in two, while Derrick Wiles added two hits and two runs batted in. Boles (6-0) pitched into the seventh, as he struck out nine.

The Titans were the 14th opponent to be held to one run or less. The regional crown is the 13th in Eureka program history.

RBLW/Le Roy

The Rockets had no answer for Panthers' starter Justin Conn, who fired a complete game no-hitter.

Chase Martin (4-4) did not pitch badly, but was tagged with the loss. RBLW bowed out at 15-12.

Dwight/RBLW

The hosts got three in the first, four in the second and two in the third to build a 9-3 lead. Martin (three hits, three RBIs), Luke Sauder (two hits, three RBIs), Nolan Hunter (two hits) and Connor Reifsteck (two hits) were the offensive leaders.

Renner Thompson went all seven on the mound to raise his record to 3-4. He walked two and struck out five.

DCM/Eureka

The hosts matched their run total in hits, as Drew Dingledine and Austin Wiegand provided three apiece. Carson Gates and Spencer Wilcox added two hits each.

Wilcox picked up the win to improve to 7-1.

DCM-Fieldcrest

Of the 28 runs, 15 came across home in the first (F eight, DCM seven). The Chiefs took a lasting lead with four in the top of the second.

Jordan Heider (two hits, three RBIs) and Kade Buchanan (two hits, two RBIs) paced the Fieldcrest (7-11) offense. Clayton Shirley dipped to 2-3 with the loss.

Eureka is scheduled to face Monticello (21-8) today at 5 p.m. in the Decatur Sectional on the turf of Workman Family Field on the Millikin University campus. The championship game will take place Saturday with an 11 a.m. first pitch with St. Joseph-Ogden (34-2) as the probable adversary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0