An open letter to area educators

By Dr. Terrance Hopson and Dr. Mark David Milliron

The beginning of the school year is usually met with feelings of excitement for students and teachers as they reimagine their routines for the new academic year. However, this anticipation runs parallel with some discouraging professional challenges that aren’t unique to school districts within McLean County. The COVID-19 pandemic upended our education ecosystems and left them scrambling to ease an ongoing teacher shortage.

According to a recent National Education Association survey, an alarming 55% of educators indicate they are ready to leave the profession earlier than planned. Data collected in the Illinois Educator Shortage Survey, commissioned by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools in 2021, also reveals approximately 88 percent of the 663 Illinois school districts that responded to the survey believe they have a teacher shortage problem, with a total of 2,040 open positions. The crisis persists, with a variety of proposals – from consolidating rural school districts to implementing bonuses and raising teacher pay to attract and retain teachers – being considered throughout the state.

Despite these obstacles, we must do everything we can to continue to not only encourage others to consider this career path, but also stay in the field year after year. To new and returning teachers, it’s no secret this profession can be taxing, but with the proper tools and tactics, you can take the necessary steps to care for yourself throughout this next year to ensure you’re reenergized to continue molding Illinois’ future leaders. Here’s how:

Incorporate social emotional learning. Investing in social emotional learning with your students can benefit you through cause and effect; if your students understand how to care for themselves, your teacher-student relationships become stronger. In short, your health, wellness and continued professional growth can be a great defense against the many challenges that will come your way and serve as a powerful model for the young learners you lead every day.

Prioritize being a difference-maker. Across the globe, teachers are held in high esteem. In fact, according to a Varkey Foundation survey published by the World Economic Forum, teaching ranks among the world’s most respected professions. This acknowledgement stems from your potential positive influence over students and colleagues – an impact that lasts forever. It may sound trite, but it is more than true: your smallest act can make the biggest difference with the students you teach and reach.

Choose to connect and collaborate. As you may encounter challenges and changes throughout your career, one thing is certain – you are never alone. You are part of a community where influential bonds with students shape their futures. Within your own network, the groundwork is already in place for you to embrace connection, collaboration and growth.

While the education landscape has certainly changed and will continue to evolve, you are educators for a reason. Many crucial decisions led you to this moment, and never forget you have the passion and the power to change lives.

Dr. Terrance Hopson is Regional Vice President of Western Governors University, a nonprofit, fully online university that graduates more teachers in the U.S. than any other institution. Dr. Mark David Milliron serves as Senior Vice President of Western Governors University and as Executive Dean of the university’s School of Education.