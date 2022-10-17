This Ain't Our First Rodeo homecoming week kicked off on Friday, Sept. 9 with a pep assembly to announce court, dress up days and the fall activities teams and captains. At the Class Games on Wednesday, Sept. 14, Laurel Munson and Gabriel Gerber were crowned Queen and King. The week concluded with the parade, football game and dance.
Homecoming held at EHS
