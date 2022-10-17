 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Homecoming held at EHS

102022-wcj-photo-homecoming

Front Row: Victoria Novotny (11), Morgan Linder (12), Reagan Linder (12), Elisabeth Anderson (12), Queen Laurel Munson, Elle Hoffman (12), Claire Wilson (12), Riley McAllister (10), Clair Munson (9). Back Row: Zach "Larry" Schupp (11), Dakota Wiegand (12), Charlie Bardwell (12), Rylan Bachman (12), King Gabriel Gerber, Justis Bachman (12), Carson Gates (12), Noah McClallen (10), Nigel Meiss (9).

This Ain't Our First Rodeo homecoming week kicked off on Friday, Sept. 9 with a pep assembly to announce court, dress up days and the fall activities teams and captains. At the Class Games on Wednesday, Sept. 14, Laurel Munson and Gabriel Gerber were crowned Queen and King. The week concluded with the parade, football game and dance.

