ROANOKE-Open your closets, cupboards, and or drawers and bring something to share for a great night of B. Y. O. A. –Bring Your Own Antique and show and tell at the first meeting of the Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society for 2023. The meeting will be held on March 9 at the Roanoke Park Building at 602 W. Victory Street at 7 p.m. It is always a great time of visiting with friends and making new once.

We will have copies of our newest publication, The One -Room Schools of Woodford County for sale.

The purpose of the WCHGS is to discover, collect and preserve whatever relates to the natural, industrial, civil, military, educational, family and religious history of Woodford County. To also maintain a mini museum and research library to cultivate the historical sense and diffuse knowledge upon those by meetings and publications.

The Woodford County Historical Society meets monthly, March through November, on the 2nd Thursday of the month. So that people living in all parts of the county can access the meetings, they are held in different locations throughout the county. Everyone is welcome to join the Society, and meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, call Karen Fyke at 309-360-6772 or Beth Miller at 309-275-8860.