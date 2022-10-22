Hestan Oct 22, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hestan is a typical playful kitten! View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Police: Man caught with 76 pounds of cocaine on I-55 in McLean County Charging documents sent to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said Cesar F. Perez was en route to Aurora when state police stopped him on I-55. Illinois no longer requiring masks in health care facilities Illinois is no longer requiring masks in health care facilities, though many may continue mandating them. Bloomington police looking for missing 13-year-old Colin M. Harris, 13, of Bloomington, was reported missing at approximately 11:53 a.m. Oct. 9, according to a news release from BPD. Live Week 9 score updates from throughout the Central Illinois area Check out all of Friday night's finals here. Red Raccoon expansion to bring new café to downtown Bloomington A new café is coming to Main Street as part of Red Raccoon Games' expansion in downtown Bloomington. Bloomington apartment development gains zoning board approval Development of four new apartment buildings on the city's southwest side hinges on Bloomington City Council approval of a special use permit, set for a vote next month. Flick Fact: State Farm a top company for what, according to new study? Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. 5 questions with David Mouser, Bloomington District 87 superintendent "When it was time to choose a career, becoming an educator just felt like my calling," Mouser said. Reditus CEO released with new bond conditions in federal tax fraud case Reditus Laboratories CEO Aaron Rossi was released from custody Monday with new court orders, according to court records. Steak and lemonade? Ray's in Normal has you covered Ray's Steak & Lemonade, 1715 Bradford Lane Unit 115 in Normal, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week. Have you tried it?