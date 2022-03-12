Here's where to find fish fries in Central Illinois

Looking for a fish fry in Central Illinois this Lenten season?

Here's a map and below it, a list of events as submitted by Lee Enterprises' Central Illinois readers.

Did we miss one? Let us know.

Bloomington

Knights of Columbus Council 574

5:30 to 7 p.m. March 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8, 15

1706 R.T. Dunn Drive

$10

Meal includes fish, feta, a vegetable, bread and dessert.

Colfax

Colfax Restoration Project

103 E Main St.

5 to 8 p.m. April 8

$10 per person

All proceeds go back into the Colfax Restoration Project. An auction of late model car door panels will be auctioned off as well as many other raffle baskets. Cash bar will also be available.

Charleston

Knights of Columbus

St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Ave.

4:30 to 7 p.m. March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8

$10 or $35 for a family of four

This is a drive through, or attendees may purchase their meal and eat in the church hall.

Chatsworth

Knights of Columbus

406 N. 5th St.

5 to 7 p.m., March 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8

$12 for adults, $6 for children 6-12

Deep-fried cod, baked potato, coleslaw, baked beans, dessert and drink. Dine in or carryout.

Decatur

Our Lady of Lourdes School

3850 Lourdes Drive

5 to 7 p.m. March 4, 11, 18, 25

$10 for adult meals, $5 for kids.

Adult meals include walleye, catfish or baked cod, a baked potato and slaw. Call (217) 877-4408 starting at 4:30 p.m. to order ahead and you can order either carryout or dine-in.

Knights of Columbus

520 E North St.

March 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8

$10 for a one-piece walleye dinner or $12 for two pieces; $12 for 6-ounce code or $20 for 12-ounce code; $14 for shrimp; $12 for baked tilapia. All dinners come with coleslaw, rye bread and your choice of fries or baked potato.

Downs

Bishop Edward W. O'Rourke Knight of Columbus Council # 10967

108 E. Washington St.

Curbside pickup 4 to 5 p.m., dine-in and carryout from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

March 11, March 25, and April 8

Curbside $9; dine-in or carryout $9 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, free for kids 5 and younger

The organization’s 30th annual fish fry features walleye, french fries, coleslaw and desserts. Cheese pizza and grilled cheese sandwiches are also available for kids.

Lincoln

Knights of Columbus Council #1250

217 Limit Street

5 to 7 p.m., March 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8 and 15

Whole catfish $12/meal, walleye $10/meal

Sides include baked potato/fries, baked beans, and coleslaw. Dine in or carry out.

