Here's The Pantagraph's All-Area Boys Basketball Team

  • 0

FIRST TEAM

PRAIRIE-SAINTS

Prairie Central's Dylan Bazzell dribbles while being defended by Central Catholic's Treyton Eller during Tuesday's game at Cvengros Gymnasium.

DYLAN BAZZELL, 6-2, Jr., G, Prairie Central: IBCA Class 2A All-State second-team choice averaged 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Cole Certa 1 030722.JPG

Central Catholic's Cole Certa (5) goes to the basket against Monticello on Monday during the 2A Springfield Super-Sectional game at the Bank of Springfield Center.

COLE CERTA, 6-4, So., G, Central Catholic: Sharpshooter who won state's 3-point title. Averaged 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and sank 105 3-pointers.

123121-blm-spt-1classicnchs

East St. Louis forward Demarion Brown, right, watches as Normal Community forward Zach Cleveland (32) dunks the ball during first quarter action in the State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Boys championship game Thursday at Shirk Center.

ZACH CLEVELAND, 6-7, Sr., F, Normal Community: Liberty recruit was Big 12's top player and showcased all his skills in leading NCHS to 33-2 record.

012322-blm-spt-3elpasoeureka

El Paso forward Jake Funk grabs a rebound from Eureka forward Tyler Heffren (24) during first quarter action in the boys championship game of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Tournament Saturday at the IWU Shirk Center.

JAKE FUNK, 6-6, Sr., F, El Paso-Gridley: Helped the Titans to Class 2A sectional final while contributing 13.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks.

JACK HAYNES STREATOR

Streator's Jack Haynes eyes the basket during a game this season.

JACK HAYNES, 6-7, Sr., F, Streator: Loras College recruit averaged 18.4 points and 11.0 rebounds and finished career with 1,110 points and 736 rebounds.

012222-blm-spt-4eurekaflanagan

Eureka guard Trevor Heffren (25) drives the ball across the mid-court line against Flanagan-Cornell defenders in first quarter action Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in McLean County Tournament semifinal action at the IWU Shirk Center.

TREVOR HEFFREN, 6-2, Sr., G, Eureka: All-time third leading scorer in school history did everything this season with 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals.

030822-blm-spt-10lexyork

Lexington guard Ben Peacock (3) keeps the ball away from Yorkville Christian guard Tyler Burrows (5) during first quarter action in the Class 1A supersectional game, Monday, March 7, 2022, at Redbird Arena.

BEN PEACOCK, 5-10, Sr., G, Lexington: Sparked Minutemen to Class 1A Super-Sectional, sank 95 3-pointers along with 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals. 

022622-blm-spt-1nchsbradley

Normal Community guard Trey Redd goes to the basket against Bradley-Bourbonnais center Owen Freeman during first quarter action of their Class 4A Regional championship game Friday at NCHS.

TREY REDD, 5-10, Sr., G, Normal Community: Big 12 first-team choice who directed NCHS to 68 wins in three years as point guard and led Ironmen this season with 70 steals and 134 assists.

012322-blm-spt-2elpasoeureka

El Paso guard Asa Smith (11) attempts to move the ball around Eureka forward Carson Gold, left, and guard Justis Bachman (4) during first quarter action in the boys championship game of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Tournament Saturday at the IWU Shirk Center.

ASA SMITH, 6-3, Sr., G, El Paso-Gridley: Leading scorer (15.4 ppg) who shot almost 80% at line for Class 2A sectional finalists who went 28-3.

LANE THOMANN 2022 MUGSHOT

Thomann

LANE THOMANN, 6-3, Sr., G, Deer Creek-Mackinaw: Illinois-Springfield recruit averaged 25.6 points and 12.5 rebounds while leading Chiefs to 15-3 record until hand injury cut short his season.

HONORABLE MENTION

BLOOMINGTON — Adam Beasley, Niko Newsome

CALVARY CHRISTIAN — Matthew Wingate

CENTRAL CATHOLIC — Collin Hayes

CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN — Jakson Baber 

DWIGHT — Wyatt Thompson

EUREKA — Tyler Heffren

FLANAGAN-CORNELL — Tyler Pfaff, Sam Jones

HEYWORTH — Nick Feather

LEROY — Jack Edmundson

LINCOLN — Elijah Pollice, Payton Cook

NORMAL WEST — Max Ziebarth

ROANOKE-BENSON — Chase Martin

STREATOR — Jack Starkey, Christian Benning

UNIVERSITY HIGH — Mason Funk

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

