BLOOMINGTON — Days of sweltering temperatures are expected to level off this weekend after a deadly heat wave gripped much of the Central U.S. this week.

“This is a fairly unusual heat wave that we’ve experienced here across Central Illinois,” said Ben Deubelbeiss, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Since the region started warming up Aug. 20, high temperatures coupled with high humidity have pushed heat indices close to existing records. Thursday brought Bloomington’s highest temperature of the heat wave at 97 degrees, and Wednesday had the city’s highest heat index of the week at 116, Deubelbeiss said.

The extreme conditions brought more people into OSF Healthcare and Carle BroMenn Medical Center, representatives said.

Matthew Sheehan, spokesman for OSF Healthcare, said OSF has seen an uptick in heat-related cases this week. "Multiple patients have presented complaints regarding the heat," Sheehan said. "Some have been due to a lack of (air conditioning)."

Lori Ritter, emergency and trauma coordinator for Carle BroMenn Medical Center, said it is usual for the hospital to have some patient visits related to heat exposure each summer.

Over the past week, eight patients have sought care in the emergency department and three were admitted. However, the three admissions were more related to the patients having more than one disease or medical condition rather than as a result of the extreme heat, she added.

“So far, the number of patients seeking care in the Emergency Department for heat-related illness has been relatively small," Ritter said.

In order to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion, Ritter recommends resting in a cool place, preferably in an air-conditioned building. Individuals also should limit outdoor activities and exercise during extreme heat and drink cool fluids like water and sports drinks.

Fighting fires

While representatives of the Bloomington and Normal fire departments said they had not experienced an uptick in heat-related incidents this week, firefighters were among those who had to take extra precautions to stay safe on the job.

"It's just kind of one of those things where we're not going to stay cool," said Frank Friend, public information officer for the Bloomington department. "Our job requires us to be out and in the weather."

He said they do utilize "summer uniforms" which consist of lighter weight shirts and shorts as opposed to long pants, but that is not enough to stay cool.

"We're going to be overheated the second we get on the truck because we're going to be suited up," said Matt Swaney, public information officers for the Normal department.

Friend said they shift the workload and schedule to keep their firefighters safe. "(We'll) call additional resources earlier into the incident, and we also have a rehab vehicle that we respond with on larger incidents. But with this type of weather we respond (with the rehab vehicle) earlier in the incident."

He said, in the event of a large incident or fire, the practice would be to rotate firefighters out of the hot building more frequently, spreading the workload among more bodies to make it less intense.

Swaney said Normal Fire also utilizes a rehab vehicle and rotation during heatwaves.

"(We) rotate crews faster because we know that our bodies are working harder to keep us in the right temperature range ... so that we don't become part of the problem," he said.

Friend advised residents to "continue diligence on watching out for your neighbors. We've had a couple instances where we've had folks that luckily were checked on that had suffered medical emergencies, not by the heat ... but the incident was compounded by the heat."

He urged residents to check on family and friends. "It's very important," Friend said. "If you don't want to check, call us."

Not quite a record

The all-time record for heat index for Central Illinois, as measured in Peoria, remains 119 from July 1995, said Deubelbeiss, the National Weather Service meteorologist.

The meteorologist said to achieve air temperatures over 100 degrees, “you have to have much drier conditions,” but instead Central Illinois has had high humidity, tying the record for dew point at 83 degrees Wednesday, “which is quite unusual for this area.”

Bloomington also set a record for the warmest low temperature on Aug. 24, measuring 78. That beat the previous low of 75 in 1968.

A cold front began to move through the area Friday, and scattered storms forecast Friday evening were expected to provide “instant relief from the heat,” Deubelbeiss said. Areas that don’t experience storms will see the heat and humidity “gradually diminish this evening as the cold front moves through,” bringing heat indices for the weekend back under 90 degrees.

“We still urge everyone to take precautions,” Deubelbeiss said.

Drink plenty of water, stay in the shade and limit time outdoors as much as possible until the heat breaks, he said.