 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Heartland Community College to host vaccine clinics

  • 0

NORMAL — Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, will host a series of vaccination clinics on campus during March and April.

Clinics will be on March 21-22 and April 18-19 from noon to 7 p.m. in Room 2413/2415 in the Student Commons Building on the main Heartland campus in Normal. 

The clinic is open to students, employees and the general public. First-time vaccinations and booster shots both will be available.

Children ages 5-11 are eligible to receive vaccinations. Parents or guardians must be present to authorize a child's vaccination.

Visit heartland.edu/coronavirus/index.html for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News