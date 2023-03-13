NORMAL — Heartland Community College announced a current administrator will be its next executive director of Continuing Education.

The college announced on Monday that Angie Coughlin has been selected. She has worked at Heartland since 2006, and prior to becoming executive director, she was director of continuing education outreach and professional development.

Coughlin holds degrees from Eastern Illinois University and McKendree University.

Continuing Education at Heartland includes a wide array of programs, open to the public to encourage continued learning and exploration. The programs include personal enrichment classes, professional development, the Kids@Heartland program, Truck Driver Training done in partnership with Nussbaum Trucking, Traffic Safety School and the Challenger Learning Center.

