Hayden Stoller is the epitome of a kind soul. Being a loving Christian, she will always stand by the statement of “Make heaven crowded.”

“That's what God wants us to do: make heaven crowded, spread his word, make people believe in him and trust in him,” Hayden said, smiling. She wants to improve the community around her, and she expresses that through all of her actions and beliefs.

Influenced primarily by her mother, Hayden has persevered through school despite any trials that came her way. “She’s a very good listener and gives great advice. I've had some health problems over the past few years, and she’s been there to encourage me,” Hayden said.

After being diagnosed with Addison’s Disease, Hayden was faced with factors of life that would be difficult without the help of family, friends or even her own teachers. “Despite any adversity, Hayden showed up to class not only academically prepared but with a smile on her face. I admire her resilience and am so proud of all that she has accomplished during her high school career. She is genuinely kind, full of love, and I am just so thankful that I got to be a part of her EHS journey!” Mrs. Axelson said.

Hayden has high hopes for the future. After school, Hayden has goals to become an Occupational Therapist or go into the field of law. While leaning more towards Occupational Therapy, Hayden has the desire to improve other people’s lives.

“Hayden has an interest in an Occupational Therapy career. I know she will be excellent because Hayden has a genuine concern for people. I also really admire the way she manages to navigate difficult times with grace; I've definitely learned a lot from her about these things. I am very thankful that I have had the opportunity to teach Hayden at Eureka High School,” Mr. O’Hanlon said.

Additionally, her kindness, empathy and perseverance has always shown not only in her plans for the future but also in her choice of musical instrument. Hayden thoroughly loves country music; it makes her happy, and she enjoys bonding with her friends over country music.

After Covid caused people to lock down in their homes, the entirety of America was bored and needed something to do. Hayden solved this issue by teaching herself to play the acoustic guitar. “I was like, gosh I wanna learn how to play guitar, that would be so cool. So my dad took me to a guitar store about two years ago, and I got my first guitar. I am self taught, and I am pretty good. It’s a great escape from everything; it makes me so happy,” Hayden said.

Hayden’s accomplishments, academically, musically and religiously, have truly established her as one of the most genuinely kind and courageous humans in the school.