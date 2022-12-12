Harvest Nights & Painted Skies

I glanced up from the floor of my idling green and yellow John Deere tractor to see that the sky had exploded into a million colors. With shades of pink, orange, purple, and blue it quite literally looked like Bob Ross himself had painted the sunset with his own personal sky-sized paint brush. I had never seen anything that magnificent in all of my fifteen years. When you step back and think about it, nature really is the craziest thing. The fact that something so amazing can be that vast and then be gone in an instant really is mind-boggling. I quickly grabbed my phone to snap a picture before the sky faded to black completely. It didn’t quite capture the extent of the sky’s beauty but it would make for a nice keepsake to look back on. Not long after I took the picture, the beautiful color palette quickly disappeared before my eyes. Now I was left pondering in the darkness.

I found myself wondering how all of the eight billion people in the world could witness the same sky that I was seeing right in front of me. I continued my task of unloading the wagon onto the adjacent hopper bottom and then navigated back to the other end of the field to catch the other combine. The operator, Jason, is my second cousin once removed. He has worked for/with my dad as long as I can remember. The CB radio in my cab was buzzing with chatter from our field and many others around us. One in particular was meant for me, however: “Cass, I'm going to spill a crap ton of beans if you don't get up here right now.”

I responded with, “You already did dude, but you're good to dump now.” Luckily he didn't lose too many bushels and it was an easy cleanup, but that one little incident made my heart rate spike like drinking one too many caffeinated beverages. Usually for me being in the field is peaceful and serene but not at that particular moment. He continued unloading while on the go and emptied all of his beans on my wagon. I put my tractor in park and sat until one of the combines was ready to dump again. I could feel the bean dust swirling around in my lungs just from being outside for ten minutes while eating dinner. My mom had brought our whole crew pizza from Monicals, so we had a field picnic. Eating off of napkins and drinking out of pop cans, we were having the time of our lives. However, it was 55 degrees so it was a little chilly. But the coolness of the night amplified the warmth of the pizza and made that gooey cheese and acidic sauce taste that much better.

Some of my best memories have been from sitting around and talking about everything and nothing at all. Eventually we had to get back to work and keep harvesting. That particular night didn't end until roughly 11 o’clock. By the time all the semis and wagons were loaded and tarped, all traces of light and civilization were nonexistent. Looking around for miles it appeared that we were the only ones still operating. The world was… quiet. During the busy weeks of harvest everyone is running around like headless chickens and there are very few calm moments until the crops are out. That one moment made up for all the others. I feel it’s important in life to have some boring moments because when we experience something good it makes us that much more grateful. If we only went through life having fun and living easy we would never know just how much we really have.

After everything was parked and shut off, we ventured back to the shop to disperse into our separate ways. My dad, brother, sister, and I all rode home together and quietly chatted about the day. It was a nice end to a hectic 24 hours. We woke up the next day and did it all over again. Looking back on it now I realize that those were some of the best moments of my early teenage years. Watching the glowing sun set below the horizon is such a magical feeling. I can't necessarily recount all of the times I have been a witness to such an awe-inspiring thing, but I can for sure say that every single one was spectacular in its own way – and each was a one-night show, never to be seen again.