Hart to play for the Red Devils

Sara Hart has decided to continue her academic and athletic career at Eureka College. The recent graduate led Eureka in assists from her starting setter spot in 2021, as the Hornets racked up 25 victories.

She is one of 19 incoming players (12 first-year and seven transfers) for Candace Van Bogaert, who was hired in April as EC's new volleyball coach. She is the 16th coach in program history. Van Bogaert, who played her final two seasons for the Red Devils, was the men's coach at Lincoln College a season ago before the four-year institution closed in May. On the high school level, Van Bogaert has served as head coach at Farmer City-based Blue Ridge as well as an assistant at Heyworth.