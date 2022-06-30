Happy Hustlers 4-H Club holds meeting

ROANOKE-Talks and demonstrations were given by Charlotte Jones on cats, Audrey Blunier on wax melting, Audrey Lindberg on foxes, Wyatt Davis on archery, and Emmett Lindberg on ants.

Business discussed included the club tour in June and club shirt orders. We also talked about volunteer opportunities at the 4-H Fair.

Audrey and Grace Blunier led the club in a shaving cream art project.

The club took a tour on June 24 to the Funk Gem and Mineral Museum, the Funk Barn and Farm Museum, and Ropp Cheese. Club members enjoyed learning about many different types of rocks and farming in the past, along with sampling some delicious fresh cheese.

The Woodford County 4-H Fair will be July 26-28 in Eureka. They are excited to show our projects this summer.

