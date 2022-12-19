Happy Holidays from Social Security

The holiday season brings us feelings of warmth and joy. At Social Security, we want you to know we share the same joy when it comes to serving you, whether it be in person, by telephone or online. Our online services are available to help you do business with us in an easy, convenient and secure way. It all starts with a personal my Social Security account. More than 70 million people have signed up for their personal account to conduct their business online!

You can create a personal my Social Security account to:

• Apply for retirement, spouses or disability benefits.

• Apply for Medicare.

• Check your application status.

If you receive benefits, you can use your personal my Social Security account to:

• Change your address. (Social Security benefits only)

• Set up or change your direct deposit information. (Social Security benefits only)

• Instantly get proof of benefits.

• Print your SSA-1099.

If you do not receive Social Security benefits, you can use a personal my Social Security account to:

• Get personalized retirement benefit estimates.

• Get your Social Security Statement.

• Get estimates for spouse’s benefits.

• Get instant proof that you do not receive benefits.

You can use our services on-the-go or from the comfort of your home. Please visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount to view the services available to you. We want you to have a safe, happy holiday season and know that we are here for you.

Q: I recently applied for a replacement Social Security card, but I might be moving before it arrives in the mail. What should I do if I move before I get it?

A: Once we have verified all your documents and processed your application, it takes approximately 10 to 14 days to receive your replacement Social Security card. If you move after applying for your new card, notify the post office of your change of address and the post office will forward your card to your new address. If you do not receive your card, please contact your local Social Security office. To get a replacement, you will have to resubmit your evidence of identity and U.S. citizenship, or your lawful immigration status and authority to work. You can learn more at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Q: My spouse died recently and my neighbor said my children and I might be eligible for survivors benefits. Don’t I have to be retirement age to receive benefits?

A: No. As a survivor, you can receive benefits at any age if you are caring for a child who is receiving Social Security benefits and who is under age 16. Your children are eligible for survivors benefits through Social Security up to age 19 if they are unmarried and attending elementary or secondary school full time. Keep in mind that you are still subject to the annual earnings limit if you are working. If you are not caring for minor children, you would need to wait until age 60 (age 50 if disabled) to collect survivors benefits. For more information about survivors benefits, read our publication Survivors Benefits at www.ssa.gov/pubs.