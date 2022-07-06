Handle “Hard Better”

I recently saw a clip of the great Duke University women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson speak about handling “hard better”. I was completely drawn to the video clip on Twitter and mesmerized by her riveting soliloquy to high school campers at her basketball camp. In essence the speech was about once you handle adversity expect more and do not expect adversity to stop. Life is about handling adversity and letting it prepare you for the next step and making adversity make you better. She was brilliant and I connected to her sentiment immediately.

Coach Lawson was making a call to toughness. It made me think of how we, as a nation, have stopped embracing adversity. We no longer believe that toughness prepares. There is the belief that only soft tones and soft touches make the person better. This isn’t going to be one of those reads.

I’m going to sound like an old man yelling get off my yard in this story. It’s going to take to task a reality that is impacting our society, schools and businesses. It going to be tough and it’s going to be harsh and make no bones about it embraces a path long since erased in our country.

When I was young and we competed, there were no participation trophies and no awards for finishing out of the top three. You had a team picnic. Everyone hugged. You shed a few tears and then you said goodbye. There were no placations and salutations. If was you lost, you had to deal with losing. Yes, it hurt. It made you question your talent, will and abilities. It shook your foundation, but if you had any moxie you were down at Kiwanis Park taking grounders and batting practice with your friends so that hurt never visited again. You learned from losing and attempted the good fight to make right the situation. If you lost, you tried again. You didn’t quit because the attempt was too tough, and your opponent was too good.

As a boy, I didn’t get time out as a punishment. I didn’t get grounded. My video game time was not reduced from four hours a day to two hours a day unless I behaved. We didn’t get spanked. We got “whooped.” I do not espouse abuse, but punishments were delivered in swift and firm tones. Painted with a red brush and it left a mark not only your rear end, but on your psyche. It was quick and firm. My Pops didn’t ask my opinion or afterwards investigate my feelings on the incident. He “whooped” my cake.

I once broke a pickle jar I was grabbing at the grocery store. My father was walking ahead with the cart. I fumbled the jar that I did not request permission to grab and the glass container crashed on the grocery floor. The next few moments are a blur. I just know I never touched anything in a grocery store ever again without my mother and father’s permission. I was the best store walker you ever saw. I walked in a line and I walked with a clear and concise purpose. Just know I was better for the experience. I did not hide from the shame. I learned and I got better.

Our country has decided that that spankings in school are not best practices. Corporal punishment has been banned from schools. I agree with its removal. Just let me say. I received “the Board of Education.” There are principals and teachers around my district that will tell you I deserved every swat I got. I was embarrassed. I was ashamed, but I changed. I learned that there was only way my tender rear was going to remain pristine and that was if I didn’t do horrible things in class or to my fellow students. It was a motivator. It taught me that if I caused adversity for my teachers my pain was going to match the level of trouble I caused.

We’ve fallen into buying 10-year-olds cell phones and answering their every beck and call. We give every player in the league a participation trophy. I see parents reward children after they embarrass and act out while hurting people. We reward bullies for not bullying children in school and then watch them walk away and continue bullying. We just try to get through the day while creating a society that simply will do anything it takes to keep the screams, pain of losing and real punishments from happening.

I’ve seen parents rip a teacher for taking a cell phone away for a period or day while students were playing on them in class. Instead of supporting the teacher and condemning the behavior, the parent sides with the child and that makes the year we have to educate the child that much longer. Take the phone for a week when they refuse to put it away in school. The child will not suffer irreparable psychological damage. They will learn that the behavior is not proper in the classroom setting. You head off massive discipline and educational issues in school as cell phones tear away at our educational system. And for the record your child is not entitled to head phones at school unless it’s to take state or district mandated test.

People learn from failure and punishments. It drives them from staying down when they fall. People don’t get every job they interview for in life. Olympians finish 12th and don’t get a medal. When doctors come with bad news there are no suckers given by the doctors that lesson the pain of your journey. Adversity sucks. It gives no mercy and it does not accept surrender. You cannot reboot your life like a video game or computer. All you have is your will and the memory of when tough love touched your life. That tough love made you stand when everyone around you was running away.