It was March 1990. I had not felt the sun’s warmth on my head for many months. I’d been wearing a headwrap or a wig to cover my bald pate – the result of chemotherapy for breast cancer. But now my hair was sprouting: a thin patch here, a longer patch there. I was ready to uncover and feel the life-affirming spring breeze wash over me again.

Where could I turn to ensure my new, albeit sparse, hairdo would at least be presentable and maybe even somewhat trendy? Local barber Angie! After all, she had the equipment to shape up short hair. I knew Angie, and I knew she’d understand.

Angie Plunk has provided haircuts and an empathic ear for more than 40 years – since she was a teenager. She spent most of that time in Eureka, but that ended upon her retirement March 31.

It wasn’t easy in the early 1980s for a young woman to become established in what once was the male-dominated barber field, she said. “There were guys who’d come into the barber shop, look at me, and turn around and walk out. Or they’d come in and ask, ‘Where’s the barber?’ I would reply, ‘I’m the barber.’”

Once, a 97-year-old man told her he’d never had a woman cut his hair, to which Plunk replied, ‘Well, you’re running out of time, so you better get into that chair.’ He did, and he kept coming back. When he turned 100, she gave him free haircuts for the rest of his life. It’s a practice she continued with her centenarian clients. One longtime client will turn 100 after Plunk retires, so she plans to give him his final haircut from her at his home. “I love that generation,” she said.

Plunk did not intend to become a barber. She began cosmetology school through the work co-op program at Illinois Valley Central High School in Chillicothe. That was the summer between her sophomore and junior years, and her mom drove her to class, as she was not yet 16. She continued classes throughout high school and graduated from the program, but she never worked in a beauty salon. A female client at the beauty school became irate with her, forcing her into tears, helping prompt her decision to work with men instead. She was at the cusp of a nascent trend, as in the mid-1980s more women were beginning to enter the barber business, while more men were entering the beauty field, she noted.

Following a year of barber college, she was ready to look for work. “I was out looking for local jobs everywhere, and no man would hire me,” she said. Then a family friend, George Wells, hired her to work part-time at his shop, aptly named George’s Barber Shop, in Lakeview Shopping Center on South Main Street. “He let me work from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, and that’s how I got my foot in the door in Eureka,” she said. She found work at shops in Washington and Peoria, too.

Angie’s Barber Shop

When Wells retired in 1989, he offered to sell the business to Plunk. “He believed in me,” she said. “I owe everything, as far as my career, to him.” She got a five-year bank loan, and at age 22 she owned a business – renaming it Angie’s Barber Shop after the loan was paid off. In 2006 she moved to a rented space at 201 W. Center St. near downtown.

The decades were filled with flat tops, mohawks, mullets and bowl cuts, but mostly shorter cuts, she said. “Eureka is conservative, so in this area there are many more gentlemen who want business-type, tapered cuts. But nowadays it’s pretty much anything goes, and the younger guys are wearing their hair longer and they’re even getting perms again for curls. I don’t do perms.”

Prices went from $5 or $4.50 for senior haircuts to $16 and $15, respectively, today. At the barber college, she recalled, clients could get a cut for $2.50 and a shave for $1.

Through the years, Plunk hired about a dozen barbers to work part-time beside her, most notably Teresa Gusman, who was with her for 26 years until 2020.

Along the way, Plunk became a mother of two. Now, she’s looking forward to grandchildren someday.

“You know, I was raised in Chillicothe, but I feel like I grew up over here (Eureka),” she said.

Part of that growth involved her clients, she said. “I’ve had customers from all over, and I’ve met people from every walk of life. I had college professors. I used to go to the jail to cut hair. I’ve met thousands of people through this job.

“In my profession, you’re in the service business, so you’re here to help people. When they’re in my chair, I try to make it all about them. I’ve heard a lot and I’ve learned a lot. I’ve also learned that I have been very blessed.”

Locally owned barber shops are a “dying breed,” she said. “It’s like blacksmiths. It’s a dying trade. I don’t think there’s been barber colleges around this area for years.” Today, many men go to hair salons or haircut franchises, she said

Retirement

In spring 2020, Plunk noticed her right, dominant arm was troubling her after returning to work from 10 weeks of the Illinois’ government-mandated COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. “I had never taken that amount of time off before, not even on maternity leave,” she said. “I’ve realized that it will not get better unless I have surgery or quit. So, I guess it’s time to go; my body tells me it’s time.” Along with that, Plunk’s life changed drastically after the death of her husband.

“Losing people gets harder and harder every year,” she said. “It seems like too often I see at least one of my customers’ names in the obituaries.”

Plunk plans to sell some of her equipment but will take some items in her move to Tennessee, where she has family. She plans to keep one of the vintage barber chairs. “It’s got an ashtray,” she said. “There were a lot of cigar smokers in the 1980s. Today, I just tell the little kids it’s a cup holder.”

Plunk has barbered three or four generations of some area families. In fact, during the interview for this story, she recalled giving my first grandson his first haircut about 16 years ago. “His name is Carson, right?” she recalled. “I remember his big blue eyes. Jim (his grandfather) was sure proud when he saw him in that chair.”

At Angie’s Barber Shop, it was never just about the cuts. It was about community. It was about having a friend.