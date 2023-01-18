Guns, abortion laws bring Pritzker attention as he attends Davos meeting

SPRINGFIELD — One week after the start of his second term in Springfield, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has gone national — and international.

Pritzker, fresh off the signing of the state's semiautomatic weapons ban and a sweeping measure protecting Illinois abortion providers and out-of-state patients, touted his recent legislative accomplishments in national television interviews as well as in front of some of the world's most powerful people at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The governor's attendance at the annual gathering, which brings together world leaders across industries to discuss political and social priorities, had long been planned.

But the confluence of statehouse legislative activity preceding it gave Pritzker a compelling story to share — at least for a Democrat looking to position himself as a national leader on issues ranging from guns to abortion to other priorities of Democratic voters.

“In my state, people want to ban assault weapons. We just did that. Protect a woman’s right to choose. We just did that,” Pritzker said on a panel Tuesday. “Those are not happening at the federal level and should, but we’re doing it at the state level. And it’s also true about building our economy.”

And, whether it's his intention or not, it keeps him in the conversation of the Beltway's favorite parlor game — who's running for president next?

For what it's worth, Pritzker reiterated in a CNN interview Wednesday morning that he intends to serve out his four years in Springfield and will support President Joe Biden for reelection if the incumbent does run.

However, that has not stopped him from dipping his toe into the national debate. Sitting on a forum discussing the American legislative landscape at Davos on Tuesday, the governor praised Biden for having "gotten things done" despite "some reluctant members of his own party."

Pritzker was making a poorly-concealed swipe at U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-Wv., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Az., who were on stage with him.

The pair have been known in recent years for their unflinching support of the filibuster, a procedure that prevents most legislation from being considered in the Senate unless it receives 60 votes. They also blocked the most ambitious portions of Biden's "Build Back Better" social spending program. A slimmed-down version, known as the "Inflation Reduction Act," later passed.

"While some would say that there were reluctant folks working in Congress in the last two years, I would actually say that that was the basis for the productivity for some incredible achievements that made a difference for the American people in the last two years," Sinema said in response.

Sinema and Manchin then proceeded to high-five one another after restating their opposition to the elimination of the filibuster.

Pritzker, asked by CNN after that panel for his response, said he was "glad that they voted for the President's plan. But the fact is, they've held up a whole bunch of other things like voting rights legislation."

On Thursday, Pritzker will participate in a policy meeting on infrastructure and a roundtable on "chartering the course" to the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Pritzker has been out front on the abortion issue, presenting Illinois as an oasis for abortion access surrounded by states in the Midwest hostile to the procedure.

The same could soon happen with the semiautomatic weapons ban, which is being challenged in federal and state court. And, in what's garnered a lot of headlines, dozens of Illinois sheriffs have said they will not enforce the law.

Pritzker called this "political grandstanding" by the elected, mostly Republican sheriffs. However, their reluctance does match that of many gun owners in downstate Illinois.

"I think that we are in danger of losing our country if we don't stand up, if we don't wake up," said state Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, who appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show earlier this week. "I didn't leave the farm to go to the General Assembly to stand by and watch somebody like J.B. Pritzker trash our Constitution ... We will not comply."

How the gun issue plays out will be interesting. At the very least, it appears it will keep Illinois — and its governor — on the national scene.

Beyond abortion, guns

The Illinois General Assembly experienced a remarkably active period of legislating during the lame duck session that concluded last week. Not an exhaustive list, but here are some bills that passed that did not receive as much attention:

House Bill 208 — guarantees Illinois workers up to 40 hours of paid leave annually

House Bill 4412 — sets statewide zoning standards for wind and solar projects. It "is necessary because over a dozen counties have enacted zoning ordinances that effectively ban wind energy projects,” said sponsor state Rep. Robyn Gabel, D-Evanston, during floor debate. Republicans have decried the legislation for taking away local control.

House Bill 3878 — increases state surcharge a county recorder must collect on each real-estate related document from $9 to $18. Funds will go towards rental housing assistance.

House Bill 9 — makes it easier for people to change their gender on their birth certificate by removing the language requiring a supervising licensed health care professional to affirm someone’s gender identity.

