When I was born in 1976, the U.S. Supreme Court had been in existence for 187 years yet had never had a woman on it. Still, a woman’s right to medical abortion was guaranteed by the men on the Court. The Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause prohibits states from making laws that apply only to some people but not all people. The Court back then had decided that this applied to everyone, including people who could become pregnant -- namely, women.

The mostly male current Court just dismissed that right.

This post-Roe reality faces dozens of states and is threatening potentially to envelop the whole country.

Anti-abortion activists like to refer to a fertilized egg as a “baby.” This is the literal, human version of counting your chickens before they hatch. Whether or not this collection of cells does become a baby, the problem is that it grows inside of a woman and cannot possibly do so in a man.

A pregnant woman is, herself, a person. And not just a potential person -- she actually is one already, with pains, fears, and feelings. It is only a woman who must face the dangers to herself that a pregnancy poses -- physically, mentally, and emotionally. Yet after the recent ruling, her healthcare options are now limited.

Imagine for a moment if men had such healthcare restrictions.

A man in excruciating pain is bleeding from the groin at a hospital. "Sir, we'd have to remove your testicles to save you, but a powerful group of mostly women believe that your sperm are more valuable than you are. You’re probably just going to have to die or live in pain. The exit is down the hall to the left."

Unfathomable, right? But for pregnant women, this is now the reality.

Of the three women on the Court -- the only ones to whom this law could possibly apply -- the ruling was 2-1 in favor of keeping abortion rights. The one dissenter was an anti-woman female judge whose religious sect considered women inferior to men; a five-leaf clover plucked by arch-conservative men explicitly for this role to renege on a half-century of settled law; the most activist jurist in American history.

I’d be interested to see the verdict if the Supreme Court consisted of nine women. Well, that's ridiculous to think that the Court could ever be all one gender.

Oh wait.

As for the womb-less on the Court, four men gave the green light for politicians to stick their noses not in 330 million places, but up inside 150 million specific places. This includes women and ovulating girls as young as 10, who -- by the way -- cannot legally consent.

So now, if a woman or girl has a miscarriage, how do we know it wasn’t on purpose? Will law enforcement investigate her private parts? Will she face questioning in a criminal probe for perhaps her life’s most painful experience? This Court has said that such pathological harassment by the government is OK. Indeed this will happen in states with draconian laws and inhumane law enforcement.

Men, imagine the same scrutiny applied to males who voluntarily waste their reproductive cells, killing millions of sperm -- each of which potentially could have become a baby. Many people, mostly women, think that doing this is immoral. But illegal? Impossible. How could you enforce it? It would take a Big Brother level invasion of privacy.

That’s exactly what women now face. But not men. The Constitution promises Equal Protection, but apparently some are more equal than others.

--

R. Philip Grizzard, Ph.D.