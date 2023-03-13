Greta Myers has built bridges with many throughout her high school career. Greta has been active in her school and in her community. She has played softball for ten years, joined the golf team her senior year of high school, been an invaluable addition to the speech team and is involved in her youth group.

It is evident that Greta has created life-long relationships during her years at Eureka High School. Her teacher and speech coach, Ms. Lowe said, “Dear, sweet Greta. Greta is one of the hardest working and smartest students I've ever met. I have loved coaching her on the Speech Team. She has shown so much growth as a speaker, and this season, she's taken on an extra role for Regionals, and I couldn't be more proud of her. I also am in awe with her passion for STEM, and I can't wait to see all the success she has in her career.”

Greta has a brain built for solving puzzles. “Well, I’ve always been a person who has enjoyed math and science and solving problems. That’s something I’ve always enjoyed doing. My parents always told me I would be a good engineer. And one day I just decided to look it up and it actually looked like something I would find enjoyable,” Greta said.

Because of her love for science and math, Greta has done exceptionally well academically. Mr. O’Hanlon said, “Greta is a person who I respect so much. She is a young person with good priorities, strong work habits, and she is guided by her faith. It's been a joy to see her success in academics, extracurriculars, and in her relationships with peers and teachers. Greta is full of goodness."

Not only is she dedicated to her schooling, but Greta also puts in the work when it comes to being a teammate. Greta’s experience on the softball team has been shaped over the many years she’s played. “Over the years, Pava and I developed a good pitcher-catcher bond. It’s like I know when she’s getting rough and when she needs to stop or when she needs a break,” Greta said.