Greene named women's golf All-American Scholar

DECATUR- Millikin University women's golfers senior Morgan Greene, Eureka and junior Erin Klasing, Okawville, were named to the 2021-22 Women's Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar Team.

Greene, a Business Management major, and Klasing, a Mathematics an Actuarial Science major, were among 1,485 women's collegiate golfers recognized with this prestigious honor. The criteria for selection to the WGCA All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA for selection is 3.50. This is the second straight season that Greene and Klasing have earned this honor.

