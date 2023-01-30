 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goodfield Spaghetti Supper to be Feb. 4

The top ticket sellers for the Goodfield Community Spaghetti Supper includes, from left, Jace Sceggel, Abe Sceggel, Noah Steffen, Gabe Steffen, Wyatt Washburn, Titus Knapp, M.J. Musselman, Alea Schieler and Everly Wettstein.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

GOODFIELD-The Goodfield Community Club will be holding their 73rd Annual Community Spaghetti Supper at Goodfield Elementary in Goodfield on Feb. 4. They will be serving spaghetti with salad, bread, and homemade desserts. Serving time is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with carry-outs only.

You can purchase tickets from Goodfield Elementary students or at the Goodfield bank. Tickets may also be purchased the night of the supper. The price of the tickets are a donation, ages 3 and up. Proceeds will benefit the Goodfield Elementary School, Fire Department, and Park, Zehr Community Library, and CEGCYRA.

