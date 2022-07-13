Goodfield man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse of a 14-year-old

EUREKA — A 25-year-old Goodfield man pleaded not guilty last Thursday to sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Woodford County.

Jose Emmett entered the pleas to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse; in a separate case, he pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis.

According to the arrest report, the girl reported abuse that she said happened June 24 and 26 at Emmett’s residence within the Timberline Campground in Goodfield.

Officers from the Deer Creek/Goodfield Police Department reported they conducted a search warrant at Emmett’s residence on July 1 and found approximately 657 grams of cannabis, more than $300 in cash, a scale and bags.

The defendant was charged Monday and a grand jury returned a bill of indictment Thursday.

Emmett is due back in court Aug. 3.