Golf outing to benefit Eureka Legion

SECOR-The 10th annual Bob Duncan Memorial Golf Outing, sponsored by the Eureka American Legion Post 466, will be held July 4 at Fairlakes Golf Club in Secor. All golfers are invited. Fun will be the word of the day with prizes, awards, food and bragging rights highlight the event.

Golfers from all over Woodford County, as well as Bloomington and Peoria, join together to make this successful event a “must do” summer golf activity.

The time is now to sign up for a great opportunity to join in the comradery . Start time is 8 a.m. shotgun start. Members cost $35, non-members cost $55. The field is limited to the first 25 paid teams. Call Fairlakes Golf Club at (309) 744-2222 to register a team or to enter. The Eureka American Legion Post will again be the recipients of the tournaments proceeds which they will use to help fellow veterans and to support veteran’s programs.

The Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. There are 2.4 million American Legion Veterans in the U.S. The Legion first drafted the “G.I.” Bill and now 8 million vets go to school, get jobs, buy houses and raise families. They also led efforts to create the Veteran’s Administration.

The Legion provides free professional assistance for any veteran in filing and pursuing claims. 20,000 young men participate every year in Boys State – a program dedicated to promotion leadership. Boys State alums include: Michael Jordan, Neil Armstrong and Bill Clinton.

Bob Duncan was past Commander and Treasurer for the Eureka Legion. His love of golf and fun led to the Legion, and Dave Rife of Fairlakes Golf Club, starting this event in his honor. Duncan was the winner of the 1954 Merrill Graham Eureka City Tournament at Kaufman Park.

