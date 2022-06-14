God’s call to service integral to Maple Lawn history

In Weber’s 1925 history of Mennonites of Illinois, these words about Maple Lawn Home are stated, “a Christian atmosphere pervades the place. Singing is frequently heard.

There is daily worship and prayer in the Home. Mid-week prayer meetings are also conducted. Visiting ministers are always appreciated and services are held any evening ministers are present. There is a spirit of brotherliness and Christian fellowship in the Home.”

According to an article in the Gospel Herald, Oct. 19, 1948 issue, Elsie Eash Sutter shares this glimpse into life at Maple Lawn Home. She and her husband Clayton served as superintendent and matron 1947-56. “There were no separate living quarters for the workers; in fact our rooms are scattered all over the first floor. We live in a single room with the narrow hall outside our door that was temporarily closed for a nursery (for our children). There is no living room for workers. We are hoping we will be able to furnish one of the rooms for this purpose soon.”

In 1944 the Mennonite Central Committee initiated Volunteer Service Units so young people, instead of bearing arms, could help fill needs in the community through the church as people of peace. Many young women as well as men responded to God’s call to service. In 1949 the Mennonite Board of Missions launched a “Voluntary Service Unit” at the Mennonite Home for the Aged in Eureka, IL. The first VS’ers came for the summer that year. Records indicate that 242 VS’ers served at Maple Lawn from 1949 -1986 coming from 26 states and a number of Canadian provinces ranging in age from teens to seventies. No Vs’ers were assigned to Maple Lawn in 1978 & 79. Some of the VS’ers served only a few months, others stayed for one or more years. They helped in almost every job assignment including laundry, maintenance, gardening, housekeeping, nursing and bookkeeping. Many VS’ers also provided extra favors for residents during their “off hours”. In 1967 a house was constructed on grounds to provide living quarters for the VS’ers.

In the 80’s VS’ers assisted with developing and operating a variety of programs including: Woodford County Meals On Wheels, Woodford County Senior Services, The Way to Go Travel, Maple Lawn Chore and Housekeeping, Companion Care and Transportation. Some decided to stay on long term as employees. A number went into training as nurses after their experience at Maple Lawn.

Romance has long been part of the Eureka VS tradition. At least 15% of The VS’ers who served at Maple Lawn found spouses either in the VS unit or the local community.

Resource: “Historical Sketch of Maple Lawn Homes” compiled by Roy Bachanan in 1972 for the organization’s 50th anniversary and dedicated to VS’ers who brought much cheer to us oldsters.”

