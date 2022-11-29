Giving Thanks

I asked my students to share what they're thankful for during this Thanksgiving season. All of my students offered meaningful, thoughtful tributes to the sources of their gratitude and appreciation. The following are a few of these wonderful responses. Enjoy! -- Clinton Soper

There is one person that I am the most grateful for at these times: My brother, Zayne. This year has been overly stressful, but he has stuck it out with me. It's going to be hard when he leaves for the military; I know I will miss him dearly, but I'm so proud of him and the places he will go. I'm grateful that he saw an opportunity and took it. I just know it will be lonely with him not barging in the room unannounced, or talking to me when life seems to be a little too much to handle. I'll miss the arguing and making up but, most of all, I'll miss the support he has given me. He is the reason I've gotten through much of my life. His leaving will make me feel alone, but I know this is the best for him and I'm happy he gets this opportunity. I will count down the days till he comes home. I'll wait for him with cake and movies; he is and always will be my best friend. – Zoyee Pascal

During this Thanksgiving, I am thankful for my three older brothers (Austin, Drew, Blake). They support me in anything I do and treat me like a brother should be treated. All my brothers are 22 or older and do not live at home. So, when I do get to see them, I appreciate it. Austin, the oldest brother, is a generous and kind person. Drew, the next oldest, is a funny (or so he thinks) and smart brother. I always admired his intelligence. Blake, the closest to me in age, is hard-working and friendly. He is always ready to take on a challenge that comes his way. Overall, I appreciate one brother just as much as I do the other. – Brock Martin

When asked what I'm thankful for, I thought of all the usual answers: friends, family, and the freedom that comes with living in the United States. But I want to draw attention to one of the lesser thought up answers, my cat. Now you may be thinking, “It's just a cat, what could be so special about it?” Well, this cat has helped out my family so much. The cat's name is DG, after Dollar General where he was abandoned. When he first came home, it was only to give him some food and he was definitely not allowed in the house. Yet, slowly, he made his way into our home and family. When he was first found by my older sister, he was a scrawny, orange cat and now he is filled with plenty of food and love. Most importantly about this cat is he ended up as my sister's therapy cat. He helps relieve her anxiety and just keeps her company. He is truly something to be thankful for and I can't deny that I love that spoiled cat. – Anna Whitten

I'm thankful for having my biological dad step down so another could step up: Lance Stutzman. He has been here throughout my life since I was two and hasn't left my side since. I'm so thankful that God placed him in my life. Lance is super outgoing and loving, and has taught me how to love again. When he first came into my life it was so hard to accept that I was going to have another "dad" in my life. At first I didn't love the idea of it. Throughout my life I began to understand that he was placed in my life for a reason. I will never forget all of the memories we have made like ice cream runs, trips to Bass Pro, our trip to Utah, going for a drive to listen to music and just being able to talk with me and spend as much time with me as possible. I'm so honored to be able to call you "dad.” – Lea Schuster

Faithful, reliable, and humble, my little blue Subaru is something I am thankful for in life. My sister gifted it to me earlier this year and it hasn't failed me yet. I can travel anywhere I need to go or want to go and not be worried about breaking down on the side of the road. It may not be pretty to look at especially with the dents I have added to it, but it is all I need in a car. Tires with tread, a big trunk for my shopping sprees, and small back seats for my nonexistent friends. – Amanda Durand

I am thankful for the problems that I have. Unlike other people in worse positions, the only issues in my life are minor inconveniences, like my phone having a dead battery or only getting a 95 on a quiz instead of a 100. – David Kirchgessner

I am very thankful for the ability to laugh. I don't know why but laughing always makes me feel a lot better. If I'm ever feeling sad, I know that laughing will lift my spirits. One thing I do like about school is I always know that I'm gonna get a good laugh a couple times in the day. – DJ Norman

I am thankful for our lunch table. We can take almost anything, and laugh about it. But at the same time, we understand when we need to be serious. It is very rare that we argue over anything, but when we do it is over the smallest thing that doesn't matter at all. Overall, it is just a very loving environment but if you can't take a little criticism then we aren't the group for you. – Braden Tomlinson

Although I am thankful for many things in life, one person I am thankful for in particular, is my step-mom. She's been there for me pretty much since I can remember, and has opened my eyes to many different possibilities in life. She has always made me feel like I belong and am worthy, and I can't thank her enough for stepping up to the plate when others in my life didn't. Another person I am thankful for in life is my youngest sister, Stella. She never fails to make me laugh, whether it's from her jokes that make absolutely no sense, or if it's just from her sassy personality. Most of all though, I am thankful for the connection and bond that we have, and I love that we are always able to understand each other, even without saying a word. – Brianna Turner

As you sit around the meal table this Thanksgiving, a very common and familiar question will go around the room. "What are you thankful for?" Many times, we express our gratitude for the more obvious things in our lives. However, sometimes I believe thankfulness can be shown the greatest by our appreciation for the little things. Things that we don't give a second thought to are easily taken for granted. So, to bring these things to the light, I invite you along with me to make a list of small things that make your days brighter. This morning I got out of my brother's car and walked into school. As a result of the changing seasons, the temperature has dropped and there is even snow on the ground. I scurried through the parking lot excited to be in the warm building. While shivering in the outdoors, I felt thankful for my coat. Though it's nothing special, just a blue-grey lightweight jacket, I still can take a moment to be thankful for it. It kept me warm and protected me from the skin-chilling breeze. There are so many more things I can name. For example, smiles, cheese, chapstick, cozy socks, chocolate chip cookies, waterfalls, freshly popped popcorn, fireworks, hot showers, comfy furniture, star gazing, and so much more. The world around us does indeed have many amazing people and things in it. Seeing the positive in every day can be very hard sometimes, but showing our thankfulness can make it much easier. Look up right now and observe your surroundings. Think of three things that you appreciate and are grateful for. When we reflect on our blessings more often, we can realize that we truly have much to be thankful for. – Samantha Bertschi

One thing I am thankful for is our school. At RBHS we have a great school with lots of friendly faces. The teachers at RBHS are nice and always willing to help when I need it. I'm also thankful for the fact that we have a nice community and small school because I know that I'm being surrounded with good people that I know well. Our small school can also be good because it makes it easier to grow closer with my friends. I'm thankful for these things because I know that not all schools have as good of teachers as we do and most schools are way bigger than ours which could be intimidating because then I might not know everyone. I am lucky to even be able to go to school as some kids don't even have an option to go to school. That's why I'm thankful for RBHS. – Avery Delagrange

This year I am thankful for music in all its forms. Music has been an amazing creative and recreational outlet for me for as long as I can remember. I love the way music can make me feel 20 different emotions at once. I can go from experiencing happiness to being energized to feeling sorrow and then back through the cycle again. I am beyond grateful for the music opportunities I have through my school. During the musical last school year, I had the chance to sing and dance to my heart's content. I thoroughly enjoyed being surrounded by music everyday and forming new friendships because of it. Music has helped me to stay focused while doing my school work as well as gotten me through many difficult weeks of studying for tests. My mood can be taken from 1 to 100 just with the right song. Music is also something that reminds me of my family. I am convinced that there has never been a moment of silence in my home, and the constant stream of loud music playing is one reason for that. There are also certain songs that always make me think of a specific family member. “Vienna” by Billy Joel will never not remind me of my dad, while “I'm Yours” by Jason Mraz makes me think of my mom. Music is one of those things I don't think I could live without. Among many other things, I am certainly and undeniably thankful for music. – Mary Goett

One thing I’m thankful for is my sister. My sister was born with an atrial septal defect, which is where you have a hole in between the chambers of your heart. She underwent her first open-heart surgery at the Children’s Hospital of Illinois when she was almost a week old. I have few memories of when it happened since I was only three at the time but one thing I do remember was visiting her. At the time I didn’t know what was happening wasn’t normal, and I just thought that all big sisters had to put on a Disney face mask and look at their sister through plexiglass in a little box with cords and tubes attached to her. But as my sister grew from a baby in the hospital to an almost teen I am thankful for her and her health. I am thankful that she can play every sport with me even though she might not want to. I am thankful that she can go to school and bother me with her homework questions. I am thankful that every day I wake up and she is there. – Anna Hummel

This year and every year I am thankful for my congregation and my pastor. Throughout my life they have watched me grow in my faith and have guided me to where I am today. The encouragement and the love I receive from them every Sunday is a joy. Last month was Pastor Appreciation month, so I recognize my pastor and am thankful for his patience as he guides me through my final months of confirmation class. I am thankful for the support. Not every person can say they have a place they can go to and openly worship, a congregation they look forward to seeing every Sunday, or a pastor who cares about you and your walk with God. I am thankful this year for every blessed moment I get to worship God. – Summer Swearingen