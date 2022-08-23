Giving Gardens sprout up

ROANOKE – Gardeners are givers. Those who have plentiful harvests often find someone who might not get a fresh tomato or crunchy cucumber otherwise.

Jolene Miller has always been one of those who gave away some of the fruits of her labors, but this year she also joined a program which supports her inclinations.

This spring, volunteer gardeners who signed up with the University of Illinois Extension Giving Gardens program received a Giving Garden Kit composed of seeds and plants to grow vegetables or flowers in their own gardens and share their produce with others.

“This year the program made me more conscious about giving. The cost of food made me more intentional,” Miller said.

She already was an experienced gardener, as Miller raised food for her family of six and neighbors in Woodford County.

Often, the growers give to food pantries and church programs in their neighborhoods, but Miller found the opportunity to give directly to low-income and food insecure families in her community.

She’s been able to help people “going through a rough patch,” she said.

“I love gardening and this program resonated with me and why I garden,” Miller said.

Her gardening space has been growing for a while. She previously converted perennial beds to food growing places in her yard. About seven years ago, the family got permission to grow a garden on an empty town lot if they also mowed the grass. Now she has two 15-by-30-foot garden beds there.

Miller also cares for a 25-by-75-foot garden at Roanoke Mennonite Church, which her family attends and is located four miles southwest of town. She planted most of the Extension’s Giving Garden seeds near there.

She also planted flowers for giving.

“I was surprised myself how much joy the flowers bring,” she said.

Miller also gives bouquets to the local Apostolic Christian Home.

She’s been able to give seven to 10 pounds of cucumbers per week and often three pounds of tomatoes. Earlier in the season, she also donated bushels of black raspberries.

Miller staggered planting dates to lengthen her season of giving, which will extend into September.

Giving Gardens have sprouted up all over Livingston, McLean and Woodford Counties this summer. Another batch of gardeners sharing their talents is the Livingston Co. 4-H Federation members, as about eight 4-Hers, ages 13-18, are gardening with the help of leaders Teresa Schoop and Dianne Stadel.

Their efforts started much earlier in the pandemic, inspired by one of their 4-H members, Libby Larkin who rallied the entire community of Pontiac to donate food for those in need. In March 2021, the then 15-year-old led 150 volunteers in the Livingston Co, seat to pack more than 50,000 meals for people in need,

“We wanted to find a project besides giving food to a food pantry,” said Schoop.

So, the 4-Hers started gardening at the Extension office in Pontiac.

“We have a large pallet garden,” said Schoop, who also grows her own gardens and tends to her mother’s.

The students are in charge of watering the plants including peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans and squash. According to Schoop, they have a daily watering schedule and take turns. She added the work-sharing continues after school starts until the vegetable season is complete.

In addition, some of the food the Livingston County 4-Hers grow is donated to the Salvation Army St. Mary’s Food Pantry in Pontiac.

Some of the food the Livingston County 4-Hers grow is donated to the Salvation Army St. Mary’s Food Pantry in Pontiac, she said.