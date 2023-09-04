Illinois’ newest national park, the Pullman National Historical Park, has a unique Bloomington connection.

America’s stories meet at Pullman, where industrial expansion, urban planning, railroads, labor and civil rights efforts all converge.

Entrepreneur and railroad sleeping car magnate George M. Pullman (1831-1897) built his model town and factory south of Chicago in 1881. Today, the workers’ homes are proudly maintained family residences and the factory site is open to the public, thanks to the National Park Service and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The site was named a national monument in 2015 and then designated as a National Historical Park last year.

Pullman grew up in upstate New York where he worked alongside his father, moving buildings for the expanding Erie Canal. He later came to Chicago to raise Chicago buildings above the mud. In 1858-59, Pullman received a commission to develop a railroad sleeping car. He came to Bloomington’s west side Chicago and Alton railroad shops, and with local workers, he refurbished two coaches into sleeping cars. At the McLean County Museum of History, visitors can view German immigrant Leonard Siebert’s tool chest; Siebert worked alongside Pullman. In February 1859, the first Pullman sleeping car traveled from Bloomington to Chicago.

Pullman went west during the Colorado gold boom before returning to Chicago to build his 1865 luxury car, the Pioneer. He followed that with his dining car, the Delmonico. Both saw service rolling through Bloomington from Chicago to St. Louis.

In the post-Civil War era, railroad construction boomed. Wealthier patrons gladly paid extra fare to ride in Pullman luxury.

Pullman built an early vertically integrated company. He built the cars, leased them to the railroads, charged extra fare to ride his cars and hired formerly enslaved African Americans as the car’s porters to wait on the passengers.

As his business expanded, he secretly bought land south of Chicago’s city limits. Here, in 1880-81, he built his own town. Pullman built his massive car works, worker housing, an early shopping mall, a church, library, hotel and school. The homes featured running water and toilets, a luxury few working class people enjoyed in an era of urban slums. The town had everything but democracy. Pullman owned the town and his inspectors visited workers’ homes to ensure they met his exacting standards.

Pullman’s story collapsed in 1893-94 when the nation went into a severe recession. To retain his Wall Street credibility, Pullman continued to pay stockholder dividends, while cutting workers’ pay and hours. Workers asked him to cut house rents and he refused, so they walked out.

Pullman’s workers joined the new American Railway Union, led by Terre Haute, Indiana, locomotive fireman Eugene V. Debs (1855-1926). At the union’s first convention that summer, the delegates voted to boycott, refusing to move any train with a Pullman car. Within days no trains moved in 27 states.

The railroads were well organized and began attaching Pullman cars to U.S. Mail trains. The U.S. Attorney General, Richard Olney, was a railroad lawyer and continued to sit on railroad boards while in government service. He convinced President Grover Cleveland to dispatch the U.S. Army and federal marshals to move trains.

Huge crowds gathered at railroad yards to protest. At least 30 people were killed; Debs was sentenced to prison on conspiracy charges and the strike collapsed. In Bloomington, 14 passenger trains were tied up as workers refused to move them, until U.S. marshals appeared and forced their movement. The Pullman strike and boycott was broken.

African American Pullman porters and maids fought their own battle for better conditions. Led by New York City socialist A. Philip Randolph (1889-1979) and former Chicago porter Milton Webster (1887-1965), they fought 12 years to organize the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters and Maids, winning their first contract on Aug. 25, 1937. The porters became civil rights stalwarts, and Randolph opened and closed the Aug. 28, 1963, March on Washington, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I have a Dream” speech.

At the national park visitors center, located in the historic clock tower at 610 E. 111th St. in Chicago, one can learn about the model town, Pullman’s travel innovations, the car works complex, the 1894 strike and the porters’ struggle. The visitors center is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Across the street is the Pullman House Project at 605 E. 111th St., plus the Historic Pullman Foundation’s Exhibit Hall, 11141 South Cottage Grove, which currently features an exhibit on the neighborhood’s 50 year preservation efforts. The nearby A. Phillip Randolph National Pullman Porter Museum is temporarily closed.

Strolling the neighborhood streets one can admire the 1880s architecture and how current residents have built a vibrant community.

Pullman is easily accessed one-and-a-half miles west of exit 66 the Bishop Ford Expressway, off Interstate 94. Or one can ride the Metra Electric train to 111th Street and walk across the street to the historical park. Visit nps.gov/pull for more details.