Garrett Kean leaves a mark on his high school that will never be forgotten. He is looked up to by many for his strength, grit and dedication to his crafts.

“Wrestling teaches you to be early for everything. If you're not early, you're late. Wrestling teaches you how to become a leader. When you're a senior, you have the ability to become Captain. Being Captain taught me the importance of being a leader,” Garrett said.

Garrett is a lifelong wrestler, and that work paid off for his senior year when he was given the responsibility to become a Captain on the wrestling team. “Wrestling is as much of a team sport as an individual sport.” Garrett said. Of course, each sport says that they have the best bond between teammates, but there truly is something unique about wrestling. Watching your teammates fight with all their strength on the mat is a feeling matched by no other sport. The grit required to persevere is a grit that Garrett mastered. “Wrestling also teaches you how to become a better man. I have been told countless times that I have become a better person through wrestling.” It is this grit - this strength - that Garrett will carry with him for his entire life.

In addition to wrestling, Garrett was also a leader in Marching Band. In his final year marching with the EHS drumline as a snare player, Garrett stepped up to lead the drumline when they found themselves without a section leader.

Garrett led the drumline in warmups each day and led the drumline straight to victory. The band won their class in 1A State Championships, and Garrett’s hard work and devotion to his drumline made all the difference.

Garrett connects deeply with his band director, Mr. Stalter. “I've been very impressed by Garrett's improvement as a percussionist over his four years in high school. He is a dedicated musician who especially loves being part of the drumline, and his contributions there have been critical to our successes and development as a marching band. Garrett has a positive attitude and is encouraging to his peers, and I know that everyone in the percussion section looks up to him as a leader and a friend. His outgoing personality and enthusiasm for playing percussion are evident every day, and I have sincerely enjoyed having him as a student,” Mr. Stalter said.

Garrett plans to attend Olivet Nazarene University upon graduation and hopes to continue his wrestling career and pursue studies in Zoology. Garrett leaves a legacy as an incredible musician, wrestler, friend and student..

Mr. O’Hanlon - one of Garrett’s teachers and personal influences - commented on Garrett’s legacy, “He is a gentle, polite, and personable young person. I have learned that Garrett is a person of faith, and his good character is evident in all that he does. I know that he is going to do important and impactful things in his life.”

While no person is ever done growing, it is safe to say that Garrett carries a certain stature of strength with him, and he leaves a legacy taller than any other.

