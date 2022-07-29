Gardeners’ Gathering, morning of garden fun in Roanoke

EUREKA –Summer will be wrapping up soon, our gardens are getting a tad tired, but gardeners never stop learning and planning for next year. University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners are hosting Gardeners’ Gathering from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 27 at the Roanoke United Methodist Church to gather for a morning of garden fun and learning.

Gardeners’ Gathering is all about inspiring, educating, and encouraging gardeners, whether they have a balcony and a sunny window or an acre to grow. This educational event is for all who love plants and want to discover new gardening tips while having fun with others who love plants as much as you do.

Jacob Kuban, owner of Auburn Acres Native Plant Nursery in Roanoke will open the morning with Native Shrubs and Trees for Fall Color. Many of our native shrubs and trees offer great year-round interest in the landscape, including stunning fall color. Jacob will share his favorite natives that offer warm autumnal colors that remind us that the seasons are changing.

Do you have an herb garden but are unsure how to incorporate them into your meals? Jenna Smith, U of I Extension Nutrition & Wellness Educator, will share how herbs can greatly enhance the flavor of food while reducing the use of salt and sugar. Participants will receive recipes and tips on growing, buying, storing, and using herbs and spices.

Woodford County Master Gardeners will close the day sharing Growing Herbs Indoors. Grow fresh, flavorful herbs indoors this winter to add some green to your home and zest to your recipes. Master Gardeners will share tips to successfully grow your herbs. Attendees will also plant an herb garden to take home to grow on your counter or windowsill.

A $25 registration fee includes morning refreshments, three workshops, and a herb garden container filled with culinary herbs to grow this winter. Check-in and light refreshments will be available at 8:30 a.m., with the workshops beginning at 9 a.m. The program will be hosted at Roanoke United Methodist Church at 401 N Church St., Roanoke.