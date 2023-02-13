METAMORA – The fate of one of Woodford County’s oldest relics is in question. The Lee Log Cabin, built in 1836, is at risk after the recent discovery of a termite infestation.

The historical hewn-timber house at Black Partridge Park in Metamora was used to teach the public, especially area schoolchildren, about local pioneer life since being donated to the Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society in the mid-1980s.

Now, its new owner, Mark Koenig of rural Metamora, has a personal interest in saving the structure.

“If anybody was going to want that cabin, it would be me because it belonged to my great-grandmother Alma Lee,” Koenig said. “I grew up playing in that cabin. We would just run into the woods from our house to where the cabin was on my grandparents’ property.

“After I heard that the cabin might be available, I planned on moving it back to where it originally stood, since I own that property that’s been in my family a long time.”

The cabin originally stood in a wooded area about 10 miles west of Metamora along what is now Grebner Road, Koenig said. Alma Lee, whose family lived in the cabin in the 1950s, gave it to the Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society in 1983. The society moved it to Black Partridge Park and renovated it with funds from the Bertha Snyder memorial trust. The cabin opened to the public in 1987.

At that time, many of the historical society volunteers were from Metamora, said historical society vice president Karen Fyke of Eureka.

“They did a good job getting volunteers to give tours and educational programs at the cabin and do upkeep and repairs,” Fyke said.

But as those volunteers aged and passed away, the work was left to volunteers on the east side of the county.

“It was very difficult for us remaining volunteers to keep the cabin going,” she said. However, the organization spent $7,500 to replace the roof in 2017. The last termite inspection was in 2002, Fyke said.

“With the preservation of the cabin in mind, we had been contacting entities that might want the cabin in order to make it available to visitors on a more regular basis due to our lack of volunteers and because Black Partridge Park is closed part of the year, which also limits the cabin’s accessibility to the public,” she said.

Historical society officers believed they had found a solution when, in early 2022, KDB Group of Peoria offered to take possession of the cabin and move it to Sankoty Lakes resort near Spring Bay. KDB Group seemed like a good option, Fyke said, because the company had obtained other historic properties to renovate in the Peoria area.

“We were thrilled that the cabin would now be placed along Illinois Route 26 in a visible location and nearer to its original location,” Fyke said. “It was perfect.”

There also was talk about other pioneer-era buildings being obtained to make a sort of historical village, Fyke said, but she was unsure if that was KDB’s intention or not.

The project seemingly was at a standstill when, about a year after KDB took ownership of the Lee Log Cabin, company officials announced a “re-evaluation” of its Peoria-area projects. That included the closure of Sankoty Lakes, where the cabin was to be moved. A KDB Group representative has not responded to requests for comment from the Woodford County Journal.

When Mark Koenig heard that KDB had ceased area operations, he wondered about the fate of his ancestors’ cabin in the woods and if, perhaps, he could reclaim his childhood playhouse. He contacted the Metamora Park District, which oversees Black Partridge Park.

“They were eager and pleased that someone was interested,” Koenig said. “Soon after that, a gentleman from KDB Group got a hold of me, emailed me paperwork, and said, ‘It’s (the cabin) yours.’”

Koenig was happy, he said, until he began making plans to move the cabin.

“Apparently, when KDB went to move it, they discovered the termite damage that made it too risky to move. That’s what I was told by the person who was going to move the cabin for me, as that’s what the people who were going to move it for KDB told him.

“Now I’m left scratching my head because if I have to replace a lot of the logs, how ‘original’ is it, really? Also, if it’s too weak to move and must be taken apart, I have to think about how much money I want to put in it. Plus, I am responsible for cleanup at the park after the removal.

“I’m wondering, ‘Can I save this thing?’ I’m trying to figure it all out.”