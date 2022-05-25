Future and early career teachers are celebrated

EL PASO-Alpha Beta Chapter members of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society met at the El Paso Golf Club on May 17 to celebrate the accomplishments of future and early career teachers with awards.

The Alpha Chapter Grants of $200 each were awarded by Marcia Wahls, Chenoa, to two high school graduates. Recipient Emma O’Lone from Pontiac High School will be pursuing a degree in art education at Illinois State University. Lynette Edelman of Prairie Central High School will be majoring in elementary education. First, she will attend Heartland Community College and then transfer to ISU.

Louann Harms, Fairbury, awarded $100 Early Educator Grants to six teachers. Chapter member Margaret Dietz who teaches middle school language arts in Batavia plans to invest in some contemporary literature books. Carly Bolliger teaches Family and Consumer Science at Eureka High School and is purchasing non-stick pots and pans for the kitchens. Erin Blucker. a counselor at Eureka High School, will buy sensory items to help students calm down when they are talking with her along with games to help them learn to cope with difficult situations going on in their lives.

Gina Gerber, who teaches at Roanoke-Benson Junior High, also offers an elective 9-week art class for which she will purchase new materials. Brooklyn Vogel, Roanoke-Benson High School, will use funds to display students’ narratives in Walgreens photo books that future students may reflect on. Shannon Schumacher, Roanoke-Benson High School, will purchase a couple of curriculum bundles through Teachers Pay Teacher which include presentation materials, worksheets, tests, and fun projects.

Louann Harms reported on a change at the luncheon at the state convention. Members could choose to sit at a table which met an interest of theirs such as travel, cooking, and teaching levels. Those attending convention were Lou Ann Jacobs, Normal, Louann Harms, Marcia Wahls, Connie Rich, Fairbury, Karen Harms, and Janet Kilgus, Fairbury.

Two Alpha Beta members were recognized with certificates and a red rose for their years of membership in DKG. Carol Hughes, Roanoke, has been a member for 55 years and Janet Kilgus,45 years. Elaine Cunningham, Minonk, led the members in singing “Celebrate” which coordinated with the evening’s events.

Co-President Lou Ann Jacobs reminded members to vote in the Illinois primary scheduled for June 28. Also, the legislature has designated 550 million dollars to education.

Officers for 2022-24 were installed. They include President Marcia Wahls, 1st Vice Pres. Louann Harms, 2nd Vice Pres. Carol Hughes, Recording Secretary Connie Rich, and Treasurer-Correspondent Janet Kilgus.

Maricai Walhs encouraged all members to attend the planning meeting for next year’s programs to be held on June 9 at the Chenoa Family Restaurant. On September 11 Carol Hughes will lead the discussion of The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, one of the books recommended by the State Literacy Committee.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) promotes professional and personal growth and excellence in education. The Society has chapters in 17 countries and provides grants for educational projects, scholarships, leadership training, mentoring, and global networking opportunities. For more information, visit www.dkg.org or contact Carol Hughes at chughes@mtco.com.

