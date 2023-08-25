FUNERALS TODAY Aug 25, 2023 Aug 25, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOVELESS, Rosemary, 97, Hillsboro, OR, 2 p.m. at Sharon United Methodist Church, Decatur.MADDEN, Gaylor Neil, 98, San Diego, CA, 11 a.m. at DeLand Cemetery, DeLand. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Police: Teen's body pulled from Woodford County pond Authorities said search teams responded Sunday and worked into the night. Bloomington man charged with 6 drug offenses According to a probable cause statement, the charges originated from a traffic stop. Illinois State University education leader charged with sexual assault of child The director of Illinois State University's School of Teaching and Learning is accused of multiple counts sexual assault of a child. Carlock man faces 4th DUI after cornfield crash A Carlock man faces aggravated DUI charges after prosecutors said he crashed into a cornfield in Dry Grove Township. Live Week 1 football score updates from throughout the Central Illinois area Many finals are in, while many games were postponed until Saturday. Check out all the scores here.