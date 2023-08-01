THEESFIELD, Ernest August, 94, Flanagan, 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Flanagan.
FUNERALS TODAY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cody White, a standout at Normal West and Illinois State who went on to play in the NFL, is now being recognized as a young leader in Central …
Drivers who need to renew their license at a secretary of state facility will likely have to make an appointment starting this fall.
CHICAGO — Illinois residents will be required to make appointments to renew driver’s licenses or deal with state ID business at 44 of the busi…
Looking for a unique getaway, without leaving town? Here's how the owners of four Bloomington-Normal Airbnbs work to curate memorable experien…
A Pantagraph reporter on the scene early Friday afternoon observed both lanes of northbound traffic backed up ahead of the Lexington exit.