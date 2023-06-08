FUNERALS TODAY Jun 8, 2023 Jun 8, 2023 Updated 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLE, Todd, 65, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy.MITCHELL, Timothy "Tim" Joseph, 50, Bloomington; 10 a.m. at Saint Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Christianity Religion Food Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Eastview Christian Church investigation finds culture of fear amid abuse allegations An 11-page report on an investigation into Eastview Christian Church revealed infidelity, an imbalance of power structures and a culture of fear. Kindred: ‘Why again?’ Another reminder of how random death can be Death is part of life. We learn it early on and grow to accept it. But the randomness of death? That is more difficult to understand. Bloomington girl who died from strep honored for her spirit, character On May 21, Rose Kunkes, 7, of Cub Scout Troop 3905, was awarded the Spirit of the Eagle. Livingston County deputies follow up on 40-year-old double homicide Livingston County deputies and Illinois State Police ordered the scanning of a property connected to a 40-year-old cold case. Illinois-based Sweet Baby Ray's makes it into BBQ Hall of Fame While Dave Raymond might not be immediately recognizable to most people, you’ll likely know his nickname: Sweet Baby Ray.