FUNERALS TODAY Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago

JANSSEN, Carol Jane, 92, Benson, 10 a.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris, Funeral Home, Roanoke.

MAPLETHORPE, James R., 73, Forrest, 10:30 a.m. at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.