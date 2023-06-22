FUNERALS TODAY Jun 22, 2023 Jun 22, 2023 Updated 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BORNGASSER, Lloyd Carl, Jr., 85, Fairbury, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Fairbury.CARRELL, Roy Alan, 79, 10 a.m. to noon at Arrowsmith Community Center, Arrowsmith. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Crafts Christianity Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 1 hurt, charged with DUI after Veterans Parkway crash in Bloomington Police in Bloomington said a 37-year-old was charged with driving under the influence and was given several tickets in this two-vehicle crash. Bloomington woman injured, Naperville friend killed in attack at German castle An American man has been arrested over the death of one tourist and an assault on another after he allegedly pushed the two women down a steep… Bloomington man charged with residential burglary A Bloomington man is facing burglary and trespassing charges after authorities said he broke into a neighbor's home. Amtrak promotes new route from Chicago to Kansas City with event in Normal The Missouri River Runner Amtrak is promoting a new direct route from Chicago to Kansas City with a focus on experiencing the various destinat… Crews respond to shed fire in Normal Normal firefighters extinguished a shed fire on Main Street.