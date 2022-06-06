Funerals today for June 7

MORSE, William F. "Bill", 85, Kenney, 11 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
McLean County is now at a high community level for COVID-19, meaning there is potential strain on the health care system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Employees were not given advance notice of the closure, but some may get new jobs at Alexander's Steakhouse, according to the restaurants' ownership.
An Earlville woman who died in a five-vehicle crash Friday south of Shirley has been named by the McLean County Coroner's office.
Two people were killed and three were seriously hurt in a major crash on Interstate 55 in McLean County, authorities said Saturday.
Police said no injuries were reported after gunfire was called in to dispatchers early Sunday morning in east Bloomington.
The driver of the farm tractor was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Austin S. Waller, 20, of Bloomington; Kerrigan T. Spencer, 18, of Normal; and Jacob S. Upton, 20, of Bloomington, are each charged with burglary (Class 2 felony).
The 33-year-old Illinois woman was dead by the time a “good Samaritan” boat captain delivered her and the children to a restaurant, authorities said.
Sept. 9, 1977 - May 31, 2022
This week, upon the 100th anniversary of State Farm Insurance, Bill Flick writes a letter to the company's founder, G.J. Mecherle.