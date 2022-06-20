WITEX, Jean, 94, Pontiac, 4 p.m. at Duffy Baier Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac.
Funerals today for June 21
Related to this story
Most Popular
NORMAL — A series of failed calls for help, a lunch break spent dumpster diving and compassion in the face of cruelty led to one small kitten'…
A 21-year-old man is charged with firing a gun at an occupied vehicle Saturday in Bloomington. Details:
Methamphetamine charges have been filed against a Heyworth man.
In a 4-3 decision with a blistering dissent from the Republican minority, the Illinois Supreme Court declined to rule on a question of whether the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Act is unconstitutional.
Caterpillar Inc. plans to move its global headquarters from Deerfield to Texas, officials said Tuesday.
The Cook County judge presiding over the hearing denied bail, noting that Arnaldo Coronel argued back and forth while he stood over the victim and shot her multiple times, calling the incident extremely violent.
Former President Donald Trump will hold a downstate rally in support of freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, while former Vice President Mike Pence will make stops in Chicago and Peoria.
Trump's political operation confirmed Thursday that the former president will appear with Miller at the Adams County Fairgrounds just outside of Quincy.
Duane K. Martin, 34, and Destinee M. Nuckolls, 23, are accused of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it.
NORMAL — Dr. John Roberts Bandy, 70, of Normal, formerly of Raymond, IL, passed away on June 14, 2022, at his home.