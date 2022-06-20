 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for June 21

WITEX, Jean, 94, Pontiac, 4 p.m. at Duffy Baier Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac.

Dr. John Roberts Bandy

Dr. John Roberts Bandy

NORMAL — Dr. John Roberts Bandy, 70, of Normal, formerly of Raymond, IL, passed away on June 14, 2022, at his home.

