Funerals today for Dec. 19

BATTY, Edward J., 72, Heyworth, 11 a.m. at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
JORDAN, James Stover, 4 p.m.at Eastview Christian Church, Normal.
WIEDRICH, Alice R., 97, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, Decatur.
BATTY, Edward J., 72, Heyworth, 11 a.m. at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
JORDAN, James Stover, 4 p.m.at Eastview Christian Church, Normal.
WIEDRICH, Alice R., 97, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, Decatur.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.