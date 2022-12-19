 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Funerals today for Dec. 19

BATTY, Edward J., 72, Heyworth, 11 a.m. at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

JORDAN, James Stover, 4 p.m.at Eastview Christian Church, Normal.

WIEDRICH, Alice R., 97, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, Decatur.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News