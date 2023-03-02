NORMAL — Eureka High School senior Ellie Cahill and Lincoln junior Kloe Froebe have been named first team selections on the Associated Press girls all-state teams.

Cahill was a Class 2A first team pick, while Froebe received the most votes of any 3A player. Part of the 4A first team was Illinois State recruit Shannon Dowell of O'Fallon.

Froebe's first team spot was her third straight. Cahill made the second team in 2022 and was a first teamer in 2021.

Froebe and Quincy Notre Dame's Abby Schreacke in 2A were the only unanimous choices over all four classes.

Ashlyn May of Fieldcrest was part of the 2A second team for the third consecutive year.

Normal Community's Olivia Corson received honorable mention in Class 4A.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw teammates Addison Swadinsky and Dalia DeJesus and Tremont's Whitney Rumbold were honorable mention honorees in 2A.

