Four EHS singers honored

EUREKA-Back in November, Olivet University hosted the District 3 Senior Chorus Performance featuring 130 of the top singers in our area. It involved a lengthy audition process from over 300 applicants based on a rigorous scoring system.

Four of those singers privileged to perform came from Eureka High School.

They were senior alto Faythe Carlson, senior tenor Evan Wilson, senior baritone Tony Bowman, and junior tenor Branden Minger.

Jan. 28 is the IMEC All-State performance at the Peoria Civic Center featuring the highest scoring individuals from all nine districts in the state of Illinois. The All-State Vocal Jazz ensemble will feature just 24 of the top singers around.

EHS is very honored to have Branden Minger be selected to perform with that group this year. It is a great accomplishment and a testament to the hard work that goes along with it.