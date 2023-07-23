BLOOMINGTON — A Central Illinois bandleader and music teacher who toured the world over a 75-year career, which included leading Guy Lombardo's Royal Canadians, is returning this week for an open house in Heyworth.

Al Pierson, 91, who now lives in Aubrey, Texas, will also perform at a concert from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at DePue Lake, near LaSalle-Peru. The open house is 2-4 p.m. Thursday at United Church of Heyworth, 302 E. Main St.

“Everybody in Heyworth loved him; he was the best band teacher Heyworth ever had,” said Margo Wills, a former student of Pierson’s who has helped coordinate the open house.

Born Albert Theodore Pizzamiglio, Pierson is listed on Who's Who Worldwide Lifetime Achievement and Who’s Who in America.

While working toward bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education from what was then Illinois State Normal University, Pierson started his first band, the “Al Pizzamiglio Orchestra,” in 1954.

After graduating, Pierson taught in the Heyworth school district for 10 years and in the Stanford-based Olympia school district for another five, according to information he provided to The Pantagraph. The bandleader also served as choir director at First United Methodist and First Presbyterian churches in Normal and at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington before taking his music group, Big Band U.S.A., on tour full-time.

By 1975, Pierson was performing at venues across the United States and Europe, he said.

In early 1989, Lombardo’s former agents offered Pierson a position as bandleader of the acclaimed Royal Canadians, which Lombardo led until his death 12 years earlier. Showcasing the big band sound on some of the country’s biggest stages, from a PBS New Year's Eve special in 1995 to presidential inaugurations for Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Pierson appeared in nearly 70 countries and every U.S. state.

He recalls performing on cruises up and down the Nile River in Egypt and performing for crowds of around 300,000 at events in Jacksonville, Florida, and Atlanta, Georgia, as unforgettable highlights of his career.

While Pierson has shared his music with audiences around the world, recording 15 albums along the way, he maintains ties to Central Illinois and Bloomington-Normal, the home of his alma mater.

Pierson, who also taught for five years at ISU, was honored as Ambassador of Music for the World by the university in 1998.

As for Pierson, the events this week will serve as an opportunity to perform his tunes in familiar settings for new and returning concert attendees and let him connect with those who wish to hear stories from his career and rekindle “beautiful friendships."