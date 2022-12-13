Former Illinois State soccer star Rachel Tejada named to MVC Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS — Former Illinois State soccer standout Rachel Tejada is among six inductees in the Missouri Valley Conference 2023 Hall of Fame Class which was announced Tuesday.

Tejada is among the most decorated MVC women’s soccer players in league history. She is the only player in MVC history to be named Conference Player of the Year four times.

Tejada still holds MVC and ISU career records for goals (74), assists (42) and points (190). She also owns MVC single-season records for goals (21 in 2011) and points (54 in 2014). Tejada holds ISU single-season records in points, assists, shots and shots on goal.

The other five inductees are baseball star and former No. 1 overall pick Andy Benes (Evansville); Melanie (Boeglin) White (Indiana State women’s basketball); Barb (Gaines) Porter (Missouri State softball); Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach Tubby Smith (Tulsa); and 2007 Masters and 2015 British Open champion Zach Johnson (Drake).

The league will conduct its annual Hall of Fame ceremony as part of the MVC Men’s Basketball Tournament in St. Louis on March 2-5.

The March 3 Hall of Fame festivities begin with an 8 a.m. breakfast followed by the induction ceremony at 8:30. Tickets to the Hall of Fame event — scheduled to be held at Stifel Theatre, which is adjacent to Enterprise Center — can be obtained by contacting the league office at 314-444-4300. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Arch Madness tickets

All-session tickets for the MVC Men's Basketball Tournament on March 2-5 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis go on sale Friday.

Price is $175 for the 11 games. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Enterprise Center box office and on TicketMaster (www.ticketmaster.com).

With 12 teams in the league for the first time this season, there will be four games on March 2 and 3 along with two semifinal games March 4 and the championship game March 5.

Single-session/single-game tickets are currently not available. MVC fans can also contact their school's ticket office to purchase discounted tickets prior to Jan. 17.

Close 1 of 11 111014-blm-spt-8isusoccer Illinois State's Emily Dickman (10) tries to get past Evansville's Bronwyn Boswell (6) in the second half of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Adelaide Street Field. 111014-blm-spt-9isusoccer Illinois State teammates Rachel Tejada (14) and Hannah Leinert (11) celebrate after Leinert scored the Redbirds' second goal of the match against Evansville in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship matchSunday at Adelaide Street Field. 111014-blm-spt-10isusoccer Illinois State's Hannah Leinert (11) and Evansville's Tatiana Pagan (11) battle on the line as the ball goes out of bounds during the second half of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Adelaide Street Field. 111014-blm-spt-7isusoccer Illinois State's Gabbi McArtor (25) tries to get around Evansville's Nicki Baham (4) during the second half of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Adelaide Street Field. McArtor and the Redbirds will play at South Florida on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament. 111014-blm-spt-5isusoccer Illinois State's Hannah Leinert (11) battles Evansville defender Taylor Brand (10) for possession during the second half of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Adelaide Street Field. 111014-blm-spt-4isusoccer Illinois State's Ali Farkos (12) tries to get between Evansville's Taylor Brand (10) and Bronwyn Boswell (6) during the second half of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Adelaide Street Field. 111014-blm-spt-6isusoccer Members of the Illinois State University soccer team celebrate after defeating Evansville in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Adelaide Street Field. 111014-blm-spt-3isusoccer Illinois State's Hannah Leinert (11) tries to take a shot past Evansville's Taylor Brand (10) in the second half of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Adelaide Street Field. 111014-blm-spt-2isusoccer Illinois State's Rachel Tejada (14) gets a shot past Evansville keeper Simone Busby (0) for the first goal of Sunday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship match at Adelaide Street Field. Visit www.pantagraph.com for a photo gallery from the match. 111014-blm-spt-1isusoccer Illinois State women's soccer teammates Rachel Tejada (14) and Dagny Olson (18) celebrate the first goal against Evansville during the second half of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Adelaide Street Field. Gabbi McArtor Illinois State's Gabbi McArtor (25) tries to get around Evansville's Nicki Baham (4) during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship match earlier this month at Adelaide Street Field. McArtor and the Redbirds will play Pepperdine on Friday in Los Angeles in the NCAA Tournament. 