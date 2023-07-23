FLICK LITE. Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy:

Coolest tribute

For 38 years, Paul May was that tall, smiling, all-around handyman-type you’d see at the Kohl's store at Eastland Mall in Bloomington.

This month, at age 61, he passed, suddenly.

Not to be forgotten, his co-workers thusly proclaimed "Paul Day" and in honor of him on their work shifts, wore Chicago Cubs gear (his favorite team) and on breaks, just like Paul, munched Cheetos and drank Pepsis.

"I can think of nothing Paul would have enjoyed even more," says his wife, Shelly.

Latest greatest announcement

Handmade sign, as spotted along Front Street in Bloomington:

“GARAGE SALE!!

OUR CRAP

COULD BECOME

YOUR CRAP!!”

Hottest example of this summertime

How bad the heat this summer in Texas? So hot that one Normal-made Rivian (“we see LOTS of Rivians here,” reports one ex-Twin Citian) has run great, but on one especially hot Texas afternoon while out in the sun, its brand logo on the vehicle rear literally dropped two letters so that instead of a “R-I-V-I-A-N” it’s momentarily now an “I V A N” instead.

The literal end of Time update

As regular readers might recall, a tiny town in Pike County south of Quincy is Time, population 26.

And we have horrible breaking news … its Time has passed. After 150 years, it’s being dissolved.

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Pettytown, Texas

— Fickle, Indiana

— Goodnight, Texas

Latest double take

Listed as a “bake sale” item at an “all-town garage sale” in one Livingston County town:

“Scrumptious homemade teats.”

We’re assuming that was to be “treats.”

Busiest mom and dad just trying to follow their kids

It might have to be Kevin and Vicki Lawson.

Their oldest son, Phil, a 2007 grad of Bloomington High, is a drummer for pop singer/songwriter, Kelsea Ballerini.

Thus, the Lawsons were in Moline in May where Ballerini and Phil performed as an opener for the Kenny Chesney tour on one of their 21 stops, and on Aug. 11, they will tune into “Today” on NBC to see Phil and Kelsea perform live on the Plaza.

Meantime, another son, their youngest, Jeff, another BHS grad (2009), is these days a keyboard player for Grammy Award-winning country artist, Maren Morris, and the Lawsons plan to be at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield Aug. 19, as Morris and Jeff perform there. That’s before they then launch as an opening act on the Dixie Chicks (these days, just the Chicks) World Tour.

Their middle son?

That is Ryan Lawson, an accomplished trumpet player at BHS (2008), who went on to University of Illinois, and then on to University of Michigan for his masters, and then ...

... chose structural engineering instead, and Ryan now is an engineer for a leading engineering firm in Kansas City, Mo.

At least, he doesn’t have to go out on tour for the Lawsons to see him.

“It’s all crazy,” says dad, Kevin, proudly, a 1974 Lexington High grad and musician himself, along with wife, Vicki, as they both, says Kevin, shared their love of music throughout their amazing boys’ childhoods.

Latest humorous curiosity

As mulled by Marlon McClure: “Why don’t grave diggers have to call J.U.L.I.E. before they dig?”

Just out catting around winner

Van Baker is a Bloomington homeowner who has befriended a neighborhood cat, Fluffy, and has become so endeared to the indoor-outdoor feline, he wonders and worries, and recently even bought a GPS device made for cat owners to monitor Fluffy’s whereabouts.

As you’ll note from the GPS charting of just one recent 2½ hour “walk,” it looks as if “Fluffy” easily gets in his daily 10,000 steps. (The bolder areas are where he spent some time before moving on.)

July Best Name Club

— Mayor Shorthose. That’s Frank Shorthose, mayor of Bloomington, 1912-1924.

— John B. Goodenough. The Nobel-winning scientist who created the lithium ion-batteries used to power today’s electric vehicles, such as B-N's Rivians. (At age 100, Goodenough passed earlier this month.)

Newest example of how lawsuit-minded we have become

In California, after that state legalized marijuana just after Illinois, two disgruntled customers, citing false advertising and negligent representation, are now suing a local marijuana sales company, alleging their pre-rolled joints were not nearly as strong as claimed in its ads.

Latest head turner

In Decatur, along a beautiful bike trail, is the Sanitary District of Decatur water treatment and sewage facility, at 501 Dipper Lane.

Or as one bicycling enthusiast humorously put it: “I don’t think I want to know what they’re ladling up with that dipper …"

Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.

Our July board of contributors: Marlon McClure, Chris Koos, Jere Hanson, Bob Bradley, Ed Phinney and Roger Hughes, Normal; Donna Stehle, Fairbury; Shelly May, Brian Schuneman, Van Baker, Kevin Lawson, Franklin Hahn and Lee Templeton, Bloomington; Brad Striegel, Prosper, Texas; Jan Pierce Cavallo, Lexington.