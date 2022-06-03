Five slated for River City contest

The 31st McDonald's all-star games will take place June 21 at Dozer Park in downtown Peoria. The small school contest is set for 5 o'clock followed by the large school game. Local honorees are as follows:

North- Nolan Hunter, junior and Chase Martin, both of Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn

South- Jaxon Boles, Matt Montoya & Spencer Wilcox, junior, all of Eureka

Selections were determined by the Greater Peoria Baseball Coaches Association. Each will be a nine-inning game. Interstate 74 serves as the boundary line for the determination of the North and South squads.

