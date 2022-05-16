 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five individuals, relay obtain medals

It was a profitable day for the locals at Saturday's Illinois Elementary School Association state track competition at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria. In one A, Briana Harms of Roanoke-Benson Junior High earned three medals that included the 400 (second), 1600 (third) and 800 (fifth). Also on the medal stand for the Rockets were eighth-grader Elly Heineke (sixth, 1600), seventh-grader Kyndrie Delagrange (seventh, 1600) and eighth-grader Wyatt Brown (third, 400). Makenzie Knapp, Heineke, Delagrange and Harms took runner-up in the four by four relay. In the team race, the RBJH eighth-graders were fifth with 29 points, while Cissna Park (41.5) was first.

Meanwhile, in two A, Fieldcrest's Macy Gochanour finished third in the 100 hurdles.

