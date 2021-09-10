 Skip to main content
First in front: Pittsfield rushes in front, winds up there to beat Auburn 31-24

  • Updated
  • 0

When the clock started ticking, so did Pittsfield, putting together a big early burst that keyed a 31-24 win against Auburn for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.

Pittsfield's upper hand showed as it carried a 24-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Saukees' offense struck to a 24-7 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

Pittsfield drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Auburn after the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Pittsfield faced off against Pleasant Plains and Auburn took on Maroa-Forsyth on August 27 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

