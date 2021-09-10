First in front: Pittsfield rushes in front, winds up there to beat Auburn 31-24

When the clock started ticking, so did Pittsfield, putting together a big early burst that keyed a 31-24 win against Auburn for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.

Pittsfield's upper hand showed as it carried a 24-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Saukees' offense struck to a 24-7 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

Pittsfield drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Auburn after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.