The Woodford County Board has hired a Normal company to analyze the fees for services in the county recorder's office.

Bellweather will take a look at standard land documents, non-standard land documents, plat and survey documents and other documents handled by the office.

Included in the $6,000 cost is a look at the labor, technology and flyover costs for GIS services.

The recorder's office last had its fees analyzed in 2018.

"We were told by Bellweather that, ideally, this should be done every three years," said county clerk Dawn Kupfer.

Bellweather offered similar fee analyses for the sheriff's and animal control departments for an additional $10,000. The board decided to hold off on that work, instead referring the proposal back to the Public Safety committee to determine if funding is available.

In its proposal, Bellweather said, "A review of Woodford County fees suggests some fees may be below the actual cost of service for the county."

In other action from its Feb. 21 meeting, the board:

* Approved a special use request by Josh Uphoff to allow a construction warehouse in an agriculture district on 5.45 acres at 2421 County Road North in El Paso.

* Approved a special use request by Joseph Fussner to allow a home business that offers residential and commercial mowing and limited landscaping and tree services in a conservation district on 9.68 acres at 668 Bricktown Road in Lowpoint.

* Approved the purchase of two Ford Explorers for the sheriff's department from Morrow Brothers Ford in Greenfield for $80,628.

* Approved the purchase of a snow plow for the highway department for $272,544. After the new truck is delivered, an older truck will be sold.

* Approved the hiring of Hermann & Associates of Peoria for construction inspection and documentation for a not-to-exceed amount of $67,355 for the resurfacing of County Highway 25 (Santa Fe Trail).

* Approved the re-appointment of Richard Burmood to the Benson Fire Protection District for a three-year term that expires May 1, 2026.