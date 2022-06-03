Finish line in site for local men

EUREKA – Two local running enthusiasts plan to spend more time at the finish line. But it’s not because they’ll be winning more races. Instead, Zach Sancken and Chris Robinson will be timing other runners as part of their new venture called Perfect Pace Race Management. The business provides chip-timing services for running events, including charity 5Ks and 10Ks.

“Chris and I recognized a need for modern timing services for small charity racing events at an affordable price,” Sancken said. “That is where we see ourselves fitting in the (race-timing) market. As lifelong running enthusiasts and charitable-minded people, this is a natural fit for us.”

The men know something about charity runs, as Sancken co-chairs the annual Eureka-to-Peoria St. Jude Run, while Robinson heads up the Run with Reagan at Eureka College, where he is the cross-country teams coach.

Most races these days are chip timed, noted Robinson, who explained that chip timing uses radio frequency identification to measure a runner’s time via a transponder affixed to the runner.

“Chip-timing results are instant and they’re accurate,” he noted. “There’s no more waiting around for the results to come out.”

The duo purchased their equipment from a Wisconsin-based business that offers turnkey race- timing packages, including software and other essentials like race clocks and truss systems for the finish line. The two men can easily manage a race themselves; no other employees are needed, Robinson said.

The pair will get their first race-timing experience by hosting their own race dubbed “Not Quite a 5K, 5K” on July 23 at Eureka Lake Lower Park. The $10 entry fee includes “no frills, no swag and no awards,” Sancken said with a laugh, but “it will introduce our company and let us get a little timing practice in.” Registration is at https://5kevents.raceentry.com/not-quite-a-5k-5k/race-information.

The event will help them set the pace for the several races already on their schedule for fall. Those include the Eureka Middle School home cross-country meets, the Run with Reagan at Eureka College that benefits the Ronald Reagan Society and the college’s cross-country program, and the Furrow Euro Cross Country Run at Furrow Farm, El Paso, that benefits the high school’s cross-country program.

“Our primary motivations for starting our company are to help charities and have some fun doing it,” Sancken noted. Robinson added: “Most of the races that happen have at least a portion that goes to charity. We want to help those charitable organizations cut down on their overhead to make sure that as much money as they’re bringing in can go to the charity they’re hosting.”

“But we don’t want to get too busy with this in the near-term because we have families. And, we are keeping our day jobs,” said Sancken, who is an accountant at State Farm.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0